It's National Dog Day!

1. Labrador retriever
Labrador retrievers are high-energy, medium-sized dogs. Friendly and outgoing, Labs play well with others. There are three acceptable colors in Labradors: Black, yellow and chocolate.
2. German shepherd
Medium energy and large in size, the German shepherd is smart, confident, courageous and steady. With proper training and socialization they are gentle family pets and steadfast guardians eternally devoted to their human flock.
3. Golden retriever
Active dogs that need lots of exercise, the golden retriever is intelligent, friendly and devoted. Properly trained, goldens are used in field trials, hunting and obedience, and are a popular breed as service dogs.
4. French bulldog
The French bulldog is playful, smart, adaptable and completely irresistible. They are easygoing but not terribly athletic, so they'll need brisk walks to keep them trim. A distinctive feature of the French bulldog is its bat ears.
5. Bulldog
Calm, courageous and friendly, the bulldog is dignified but amusing. They aren't very active; bulldogs won't beg to be exercised. But they do require regular walks and play time to stay healthy.
6. Beagle
You can't beat the beagle for consistency. It's the only breed to make the top 10 for every decade since the AKC's 1884 founding.
Small in size but big in personality, beagles are lovable, happy, easygoing and companionable. Merry scent hounds, they are excellent hunters.
7. Poodle
The poodle comes in standard, miniature and toy sizes, but all are proud, active and exceptionally smart. They also are enthusiastic walkers, runners and swimmers.
8. Rottweiler
The Rottweiler is a loving and confident guardian. Reserved with strangers but affectionate and loyal with his family, this breed needs at least two solid workouts a day.
9. German short-haired pointer
German short-haird pointers make happy, trainable pets who bond firmly to their family, says the American Kennel Club. They are always up for physical activities like running, swimming, organized dog sports -- anything that will burn some of their boundless energy while spending outdoors time with a human buddy.
10. Yorkshire terrier
Sprightly, tomboyish and affectionate, the Yorkshire terrier is a diminutive pup who will be happy with a daily walk and lots of hours sitting in your lap.
THE FALLS GOES TO THE DOGS
Top dogs: Waterloo's K9 Playhouse trains some of the nation's best agility dogs
The K9 Playhouse in Waterloo is the training facility of three of the country's top agility dogs.
A pair of cardigan Welsh corgis, 8-year-old Marti and 12-year-old Addie, are the No. 1 and No. 5 dogs in the country for agility, ranked by the American Kennel Club. The dogs are owned and trained by Waterloo resident Carrie Ruhde.
Rhett, a 6-year-old papillon owned and trained by Connie Apling, who also owns the K9 Playhouse, is the No. 3 dog of his breed in the U.S. in agility.
The scrappy, fast-footed pups will compete at an agility invitational in Orlando, Fla., in December, against the nation's other top agility dogs.
