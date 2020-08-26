 Skip to main content
It's National Dog Day!
It's National Dog Day!

Duck

Top dogs: Waterloo's K9 Playhouse trains some of the nation's best agility dogs

The K9 Playhouse in Waterloo is the training facility of three of the country's top agility dogs.

A pair of cardigan Welsh corgis, 8-year-old Marti and 12-year-old Addie, are the No. 1 and No. 5 dogs in the country for agility, ranked by the American Kennel Club. The dogs are owned and trained by Waterloo resident Carrie Ruhde.

Rhett, a 6-year-old papillon owned and trained by Connie Apling, who also owns the K9 Playhouse, is the No. 3 dog of his breed in the U.S. in agility.

The scrappy, fast-footed pups will compete at an agility invitational in Orlando, Fla., in December, against the nation's other top agility dogs.

Photos: Service dogs in training in Waverly

