'It's life changing, even if you don't die:' Months later, survivors of COVID-19 not sure if life will ever return to normal (copy)

WATERLOO — In the midst of an episode of what COVID-19 long haulers like him call “brain fog,” David Stoner of Waterloo decided to pick up his paint brushes to capture feeling like a shadow of his former self.

His silhouette is cast into an unrecognizable world of scrambled colors, shapes and lines. Its face looks back at the viewer, anguished.

“I wanted to illustrate the virus traveling through my body and how it affected my brain and ability to visualize,” he said.

Stoner, 45, used to work a physically demanding warehouse job and relaxed in his downtime with 90-minute gym workouts and disc golf sessions with friends. But after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 7, his life, like the painting, has become nearly unrecognizable.

He hasn’t been able to return to work nearly three months later, nor can he work out without having to lay in bed the entire next day. Just speaking on the phone to a reporter left him short of breath.

“It affects every aspect of my life, every system,” said Stoner. “I’m a survivor, but I can’t do half the stuff I used to do before I had it. It’s life changing, even if you don’t die from it.”