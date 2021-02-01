'It's life changing, even if you don't die:' Months later, survivors of COVID-19 not sure if life will ever return to normal

WATERLOO -- In the midst of an episode of what COVID-19 long haulers like him call "brain fog," David Stoner of Waterloo decided to pick up his paint brushes to capture feeling like a shadow of his former self.
His silhouette is cast into an unrecognizable world of scrambled colors, shapes and lines. Its face looks back at the viewer, anguished.
"I wanted to illustrate the virus traveling through my body and how it affected my brain and ability to visualize," he said.
Stoner, 45, used to work a physically demanding warehouse job and relaxed in his downtime with 90-minute gym workouts and disc golf sessions with friends. But after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 7, his life, like the painting, has become nearly unrecognizable.
He hasn't been able to return to work nearly three months later, nor can he work out without having to lay in bed the entire next day. Just speaking on the phone to a reporter left him short of breath.
"It affects every aspect of my life, every system," said Stoner. "I'm a survivor, but I can't do half the stuff I used to do before I had it. It's life changing, even if you don't die from it."
COVID-19 has had devastating effects on Black Hawk County, with more than 14,000 cases and 250 deaths as of this writing. And at least a portion of the nearly 13,000 survivors continue navigating a dizzying array of symptoms months after their initial diagnoses.
The symptoms of COVID-19 -- a feeling of glass shards in the lungs, long-term fever, loss of taste and smell, diarrhea for days on end, even sepsis -- were bad enough. But other, stranger afflictions persisted for some Cedar Valley residents in the weeks and months that followed:
Skin peeling off their hands and feet. Blurry vision. Joint pain. Unexplained abscesses on the skin. Sexual difficulties. Vertigo. Prolonged shortness of breath. Anxiety. Neurological issues, or what most long-haulers call "COVID brain" or brain fog, that leaves them unable to remember certain words or perform basic math.
"If you look at long-hauler pages, almost every single one of those (symptoms), I've experienced at least briefly," said Sara Kipp of Waterloo, a nurse who tested positive for coronavirus in October.
Kipp, who said she quit a smoking habit eight years ago, is used to getting bouts of bronchitis and pneumonia as result of that. COVID-19, she said, was worse. But it was the ongoing effects after the virus was seemingly through with her that worried her the most.
"I would be writing or typing and it's just gone. What was I doing?" Kipp said, noting that symptom lasted for around two months. "That's kind of a scary thing to have happen. You don't feel in control of your faculties."
Her doctor officially diagnosed her with "post-viral syndrome," also known as chronic fatigue syndrome or myalgic encephalomyelitis. According to several articles posted by the National Institutes of Health, it's believed the syndrome -- possibly responsible for several symptoms referenced by long-haulers -- happens when the virus crosses the blood-brain barrier, giving the virus access to neurological functions.
But since COVID-19, which was only discovered in late 2019, is so new, the research is, too -- and without any treatments their health care providers can recommend, survivors experiencing such symptoms often turn to Facebook groups to fill in the gaps.
"I try and take what I read with a grain of salt," said Kipp, adding she tries only to read peer-reviewed scientific studies to avoid the snake-oil appeals that sometimes proliferate on those pages.
But she admits such offers are tantalizing to those, like her, at the end of their rope.
"You hear somebody say, 'Well, this worked for me,' and you're desperate to feel better," she said.
Shawn Foxx, an afternoon on-air radio personality with KOKZ, waged his battle with COVID-19 in May in a public way, even filming videos from the hospital as he battled a serious case of the virus that nearly killed him.
Months later, after a summer storm, he figured he was at least recovered enough to help a neighbor cut up a branch with a chainsaw.
"I was out there for 15 minutes, and that was it -- I could barely move, I had no energy," Foxx said.
Nearly nine months later, his shortness of breath hasn't gone away. He's also in therapy for COVID-induced post-traumatic stress disorder, an emerging symptom of those who survived serious illness and came close to dying.
He's worried the virus gave him permanent lung damage, and that his persistent brain fog could lead to early-onset dementia, something he's also read about in a long-hauler page he follows.
"The discussion is always, 'Will it go away? Will our bodies adapt, or is this something that is permanent?' Which is a big worry," Foxx said. "Just because you're over it doesn't mean you're over it."