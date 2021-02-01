'It's life changing, even if you don't die:' Months later, survivors of COVID-19 not sure if life will ever return to normal

The symptoms of COVID-19 -- a feeling of glass shards in the lungs, long-term fever, loss of taste and smell, diarrhea for days on end, even sepsis -- were bad enough. But other, stranger afflictions persisted for some Cedar Valley residents in the weeks and months that followed:

Skin peeling off their hands and feet. Blurry vision. Joint pain. Unexplained abscesses on the skin. Sexual difficulties. Vertigo. Prolonged shortness of breath. Anxiety. Neurological issues, or what most long-haulers call "COVID brain" or brain fog, that leaves them unable to remember certain words or perform basic math.

"If you look at long-hauler pages, almost every single one of those (symptoms), I've experienced at least briefly," said Sara Kipp of Waterloo, a nurse who tested positive for coronavirus in October.

Kipp, who said she quit a smoking habit eight years ago, is used to getting bouts of bronchitis and pneumonia as result of that. COVID-19, she said, was worse. But it was the ongoing effects after the virus was seemingly through with her that worried her the most.

"I would be writing or typing and it's just gone. What was I doing?" Kipp said, noting that symptom lasted for around two months. "That's kind of a scary thing to have happen. You don't feel in control of your faculties."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}