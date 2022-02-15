It's Girl Scout Cookie Weekend

WATERLOO -- Girl Scouts in eastern Iowa and western Illinois are celebrating National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend Feb. 18-20 with the launch of cookie booths. The event highlights Girl Scout entrepreneurs across the United States who sell cookies to their families, friends, and communities via in-person booths, door-to-door activity, and the Digital Cookie platform online.

Every cookie purchase helps girls learn important entrepreneurial skills and powers amazing adventures for them. Girl Scouts use their cookie earnings to better their communities, explore new things in STEM and the outdoors, plan exciting travel adventures, have fun experiences with their friends, and so much more.

If you know a Girl Scout, ask how she’s selling cookies. Or, visit www.GirlScoutsToday.org. A digital map is available for customers to select a nearby troop to order cookies online or find upcoming Cookie Booth details.

