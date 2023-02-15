CEDAR FALLS — Joey Bearbower wants to replace any negative thoughts kids might have with positive ones.

The artist and entrepreneur made that his mission after watching a video of teen expert and motivator Josh Shipp speaking, and he’s responded by taking action to help his own community thrive.

This week, Bearbower rolled out the first-ever “It’s All Love” project to Orchard Hill Elementary School in Cedar Falls and Orange Elementary School in Waterloo as well as at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley.

“I wanted to create a chain reaction of positivity,” said Bearbower, a Cedar Falls resident and 2005 Waterloo West High School graduate. “The mission for this project was for the students to realize what it feels like to receive and give a random act of kindness. The teachers would talk about what it means and brainstorm ideas, and then the students would be encouraged to go home to their parents to see how they can further impact their communities.”

About 1,000 elementary school students received a “gift” from Bearbower as part of the “community kindness project.”

They each received a rubber wristband with the word “original” and a thumbprint printed across it, in recognition that every human is unique.

The gift also included a thoughtfully typed-out message about the value of kindness and a card students are supposed to pass along to others after demonstrating a random act of kindness, encouraging the recipient to join the movement by performing one for someone else.

In other words, they became “kindness ninjas” that day and were tasked with spreading as much kindness as possible on their own without an adult directing them to do so.

“Kindness is our favorite word today,” said first grade teacher Renae Drey. “I think with the physical card, they’ll feel empowered.”

Orchard Hill Elementary School students were especially shocked on Tuesday to hear that the ripples of their actions could be felt around the world. They learned how the “mission” could be fulfilled by an act as simple as a hug, helping someone pay for a cup of hot cocoa or visiting someone who may be sick.

At Orange Elementary School, the fifth-grade “connector” leaders were responsible for delivering Bearbower’s gifts to classrooms throughout the school.

“Hopefully, our actions lead to no harm in the world,” said Owen Henry, 10. “Life would be much easier and everyone would much happier.”

For him, kindness could range from smiling at someone to offering them a compliment or holding a door open.

Fifth grader Jayden Smith, 11, noted, as well, that “it’s the small things that go a long way. It could be a compliment, or a high five.”

At Orchard Hill Elementary School, second grader Jorno Latdrik, 7, was helping deliver the gifts with Principal Andrea Christopher while wearing his “free hugs” T-shirt. He’s someone educational leaders have pointed out as an inspiration to his classmates, which has won him the honorary title of “assistant principal.”

“You hope they don’t lose the card, and help to spread kindness,” he said.

Everett Bolthouse, 7, said he planned on fulfilling the mission and giving out the card.

“It’s Valentine’s Day, and (classmate) Nora Taylor’s birthday,” he pointed out. “I like to give out hugs at school and to my family.”

Nora Taylor, 7, who has her birthday party Saturday, said she may use that special time to give back and share her kindness with those who attend.

“I might put the card in someone’s goodie bag,” she said.

Charlotte Rinehart, 7, noted how she’s a hugger too. She may deliver kindness to someone who’s ill.

“The card could find itself all the way across the country,” exclaimed Robert Goodwin, 7. He pointed out how he plans to “stand up for other people” as his act of kindness.

