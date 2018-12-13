CEDAR FALLS — Equal parts talent and imagination — and a dash of nostalgia — are the ingredients in a fresh serving of the holiday chestnut “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
The Cedar Falls Community Theatre will present the classic movie as a staged 1940s radio play in performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Oster Regent Theatre. General admission tickets are $10.
Six actors will perform more than 50 different character voices. “It’s fun to watch the actors interact with each other and switching up their characters from one minute to the next. These are six really talented performers,” said Director John Luzaich.
Grant Tracey, Henry Edsill, Liane Nichols, Lisa Brooks, Karla Koch and Shawn Schroeder (Shawn Foxx from 105.7 FM radio), dressed in period costumes, will provide the voices using vintage-look microphones.
Luzaich also will join Jack Brooks as the foley sound effect artists who will create the atmosphere of a vintage 1940’s radio production.
There are 34 music cues and countless sound effects. “Take out set changes and colorful lighting and the rest of it, and the audiences will really listen to the text and the voices and conjure up characters in their minds. A radio play encourages people to use their imaginations,” he said.
The radio drama, adapted by Joe Landry, closely follows the familiar story. It’s Christmas Eve in Bedford Falls, and George Bailey is contemplating jumping off a bridge. An $8,000 bank deposit entrusted to his Uncle Billy has gone missing, and Bailey knows he’ll be blamed, his humble savings and loan will go belly up, and ruthless Mr. Potter will own Bedford Falls. He figures his family and the whole town will be better off without him. It takes his guardian angel, Clarence, to show him what would happen to the community if he’d never been born.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” is based on the short story, “The Greatest Gift,” written by Philip Van Doren Stem in 1939 and published in 1945. Frank Capra’s timeless movie debuted in 1946.
“What’s powerful is at the end of the book, the movie and the radio play, George has a change of heart, and he understands the true spirit of the holidays. The same message happens in other familiar stories performed on stage this holiday season, with Daddy Warbucks in ‘Annie’ and Scrooge in ‘A Christmas Carol.’ That’s the attraction for us as humans to these stories,” Luzaich said.
