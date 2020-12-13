‘It is pure exhaustion’: Front-line health care workers describe working during Iowa’s recent COVID-19 surge

“I come home from work and I just want to go to bed, even though there’s other things I have to do,” Olson said. “It’s not just a work thing, because when we’re at home we think about work. It didn’t used to be that way for me. I used to be able to come home relaxed and not worry about it. But you’re physically exhausted. I have three kids to take care of. Three kids is a lot of work. It’s hard to give them my full energy because I use a lot of it at work.”

Said Cynthia Merulla, an internal medicine nurse at UIHC, “In the back of your mind, you’re thinking of your own families. You’re trying to be as thorough as possible (using safety precautions) because you just do not want to take it home to a family member.”

And it’s not just their own families about which health care workers are concerned. They also feel for the families of COVID patients. Often family members are unable to visit patients because of safety concerns.

“I just feel so terrible because one of the main and most important things for good patient outcomes is to have that support system, is to have their families. And these people don’t have that. They can’t have it in the way they need it. The risk is just too high,” Merulla said. “COVID is just making devastation across everywhere.”