'It is not OK to say the word': Students, BLM activists protest outside Cedar Falls High School

CEDAR FALLS — As students milled about outside of Cedar Falls High School awaiting the start of a Black Lives Matter protest, a few pick-up trucks drove by the intersection, revving their engines and peeling out as they went by.
Ignore them, Joyce Levingston said.
“That’s just kind of like a scare tactic,” Levingston, a Cedar Falls parent and organizer with Black Lives Matter, said. “We’re not scared of any of these students. If anything, obviously there’s a big issue with cultural appropriation at this school.”
After a high school student was disciplined for a Snapchat photo featuring the N-word written on a cookie last week, students and Black Lives Matter organizers put together a Monday afternoon march in front of the school to protest what they say are too many incidents like it.
Dozens of high school students and a few activists, some carrying flags and signs, walked up and down Division Street in front of the high school chanting “Black lives matter,” then huddled in below-freezing temperatures to listen to students of color describe racist experiences they’ve had at the school.
Levingston said it was “really sad” that racist incidents like she had experienced as a 2004 Cedar Falls graduate were still happening to her own children.
“You guys are still dealing with the same type of racism that we dealt with 20 years ago,” she said. “And that just shows that this stuff is actually embedded into this community.
“By us sharing our truths, by us actually speaking out, sharing our experiences, that is a way that we can dismantle white supremacy,” she added.
Dinari Turner, a senior at Cedar Falls and member of the Black Student Union, said he had experienced racism at school “since seventh grade.” That included students that would call him “the N-word with a hard ‘R.’”
“Somebody told me that, because I didn’t experience slavery, I can’t get offended by a word used to oppress my people,” Turner said. “I was just like, ‘How can you even think that?’”
Other students shared, sometimes tearfully, similar experiences of being taunted and bullied because they weren’t white as they grew up in the Cedar Falls schools.
Kevin McCullough, an adult organizer, said students should join like-minded organizations to enact change.
“Let’s stop thinking that it’s our job to educate, and let’s start doing,” he said. “Make sure that you have the hard conversations: It is not OK to say the word (n-word). It is not OK for you to let them say it.”
After the event, Turner noted the Black Student Union was in the planning stages of a schoolwide event on “the actual meaning of the word and the history of it” for students.
But he said he was hopeful, because he believed administrators were taking action, and he saw support from the student body as a whole.
“I just hope that everybody takes away that, although you might say ‘all lives matter,’ all lives cannot matter until minority lives matter,” Turner said. “We all just want to get treated equally and have equity.”
Levingston said she and other parents will be watching closely to make sure students’ list of demands — some of which were still in the works — would be addressed.
“If we do not see the support that we need, and if demands aren’t met, I would suggest that our parents of Black and Indigenous people of color, and all of our allies, I would suggest that those parents remove their children immediately from the school district,” she said.
Cedar Falls BLM 1
Cedar Falls BLM 2
Cedar Falls BLM 3
Cedar Falls BLM 4
Cedar Falls BLM 5
Cedar Falls BLM 6
Cedar Falls BLM 7
Cedar Falls BLM 8
Cedar Falls BLM 9
Cedar Falls BLM 10
Cedar Falls BLM 11
Cedar Falls BLM 12
Cedar Falls BLM 13
Cedar Falls BLM 14
Cedar Falls BLM 15
Cedar Falls BLM 16
Cedar Falls BLM 17
Cedar Falls BLM 18
Cedar Falls BLM 19
5 times Cedar Falls City Council meetings got really exciting in 2020
Think Cedar Falls City Council discussions are snooze fests? You won't after reading about these five meetings staff writer Amie Rivers wrote about in 2020.
CEDAR FALLS -- After nearly a month of discussion, the Cedar Falls City Council joined Waterloo in passing a citywide mask mandate on a split …
Not a single city council member wanted to vote on or even discuss a recommendation by the mayor to remove an appointed city commissioner over a Facebook post.
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls City Council on Monday voted 6-1 to proceed with a roundabout at the intersection of Greenhill Road and South Ma…
CEDAR FALLS — When a frequent critic of city government spoke out against business tax exemptions Monday night, the mayor and council decided …
A council member called for the state fire marshal to investigate the way that Cedar Falls firefighters assisted at a fire in Dike last month.