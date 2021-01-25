'It is not OK to say the word': Students, BLM activists protest outside Cedar Falls High School

“By us sharing our truths, by us actually speaking out, sharing our experiences, that is a way that we can dismantle white supremacy,” she added.

Dinari Turner, a senior at Cedar Falls and member of the Black Student Union, said he had experienced racism at school “since seventh grade.” That included students that would call him “the N-word with a hard ‘R.’”

“Somebody told me that, because I didn’t experience slavery, I can’t get offended by a word used to oppress my people,” Turner said. “I was just like, ‘How can you even think that?’”

Other students shared, sometimes tearfully, similar experiences of being taunted and bullied because they weren’t white as they grew up in the Cedar Falls schools.

Kevin McCullough, an adult organizer, said students should join like-minded organizations to enact change.

“Let’s stop thinking that it’s our job to educate, and let’s start doing,” he said. “Make sure that you have the hard conversations: It is not OK to say the word (n-word). It is not OK for you to let them say it.”

After the event, Turner noted the Black Student Union was in the planning stages of a schoolwide event on “the actual meaning of the word and the history of it” for students.