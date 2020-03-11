'It could be worse, but it's not a joke either': Local experts weigh in on COVID-19 facts

CEDAR FALLS — No community spread of COVID-19 coronavirus has been detected in Iowa among the 14 current positive cases. The threat is low in the state, according to local and state health officials.
So, audience members at a University of Northern Iowa panel on coronavirus Wednesday wanted to know: Should we be taking this virus, now classified as a pandemic, more seriously? Or are the cancellations of events and classes premature?
“I’m not freaking-out concerned, but I’m soberly concerned,” said Catherine Zeman, a UNI health, recreation and community services professor, during the discussion that attracted a few dozen to UNI’s Lang Hall Auditorium.
Panel members didn’t recommend any events in Iowa cancel outright, a public health tool known as “social distancing,” to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.
“We want to make sure we’re being the least invasive possible to retain our civil liberties,” said Aaron Reinke, an epidemiologist for the Black Hawk County Health Department.
But they acknowledged it is a case-by-case decision, especially because there is no cure or vaccine for COVID-19 and so little is known about the spread of the virus.
“It is a novel virus. It is new. We are learning about it as we go,” said Michele Devlin, another UNI health, recreation and community services professor.
“The way we get through this is a sober approach to this,” Zeman said. “I know it’s scary because it’s different. It could be worse, but it’s not a joke either.”
The panel, made up of five UNI officials and two officials from the Black Hawk County Health Department, noted the virus is so new they can’t even get an accurate mortality rate, mainly because many mild cases have likely gone unreported.
The best-guess consensus from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the World Health Organization — two places experts agree the public should go for accurate information — put the mortality rate at around 3% to 3.5%. But the rate for those older than 60 and those with chronic health conditions is likely much higher, up to 15%. Influenza has a mortality rate of less than 1%, panelists noted, and vaccines are available.
Officials stressed that students traveling over spring break, which begins Saturday and runs through March 23, should consult outbreak maps.
“This continues to be a very fluid situation,” said Shelley O’Connell, director of UNI’s Health and Recreation Services. “We would ask that students, faculty and staff take precautions over the spring break period we are entering into.”
O’Connell said her recommendations were to “stop shaking hands,” and Black Hawk County Health Department disease surveillance and investigation manager Joshua Pikora added people should frequently wash their hands with soap under running water for 20 seconds and do “regular cleaning at home.”
“Start planning what your family would do in an emergency situation,” Pikora said, including putting together a three-day supply of food, water and medications.
Wearing masks is not advised for the healthy population, Pikora said, as they mostly don’t prevent transmission of the virus.
“It’s really designed to contain illness when someone ill wears on,” he said. “... Masks are loose around the mouth and nose, the virus can just go right around it.”
It is also important in a crisis to remember one’s humanity — including not judging Asian students or older adults as being carriers of the virus, said Phil Plourde, executive director of UNI’s Office of International Programs.
“Biased behavior toward others because they come from a foreign country is not representative of the values on campus,” Plourde said, noting he hadn’t yet heard any reports of such behavior. “If you see that behavior, report it.”