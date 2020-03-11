'It could be worse, but it's not a joke either': Local experts weigh in on COVID-19 facts

“The way we get through this is a sober approach to this,” Zeman said. “I know it’s scary because it’s different. It could be worse, but it’s not a joke either.”

The panel, made up of five UNI officials and two officials from the Black Hawk County Health Department, noted the virus is so new they can’t even get an accurate mortality rate, mainly because many mild cases have likely gone unreported.

The best-guess consensus from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the World Health Organization — two places experts agree the public should go for accurate information — put the mortality rate at around 3% to 3.5%. But the rate for those older than 60 and those with chronic health conditions is likely much higher, up to 15%. Influenza has a mortality rate of less than 1%, panelists noted, and vaccines are available.

Officials stressed that students traveling over spring break, which begins Saturday and runs through March 23, should consult outbreak maps.

“This continues to be a very fluid situation,” said Shelley O’Connell, director of UNI’s Health and Recreation Services. “We would ask that students, faculty and staff take precautions over the spring break period we are entering into.”