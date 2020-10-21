ISU notebook: Kolar staying committed

“It takes a lot of courage to not stay home and stay committed to us. I really appreciate his courage and we’re really grateful that he did make that decision because he’s certainly been a big pillar of us continuing to grow as a program. We really appreciate who he is, both on and off the field.”

Isheem Young updateFreshman safety Isheem Young has been playing well for Iowa State, recording 17 tackles and an interception.

But in the second half against Texas Tech, Young was called for targeting, and was ejected from the game. Because the play happened in the second half, Young will have to sit out the first half of the Oklahoma State game.

Campbell said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and his staff reviewed the play after the game and upheld the ruling of Young missing the first half against the Cowboys.