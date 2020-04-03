ISU food safety expert debunks notion of washing veggies with soap

Use the store’s free disinfectant wipes to clean cart handles. Keep your 6-feet social distance bubble from other shoppers, touch as little as possible and limit your exposure by shopping with a list. No aimless wandering up and down aisles. Do not touch your mouth, eyes or nose because those are the body’s portals for viruses and germs.

Gloves are not recommended because the same germs that contaminate bare hands will contaminate gloves. There are conflicting opinions about wearing face masks if you aren’t sick. If you choose to wear a mask, whether it is a DIY mask, scarf, bandana or store-bought mask, make sure it fits properly to cover your nose or mouth.

If possible, use hand sanitizer in your car immediately after shopping. You don’t have to isolate your groceries for any length of time when you get home. Bring them in, wash your hands in soap and water and wash them again after unloading groceries. It’s not necessary to wipe off canned goods, plastic-wrapped products or boxes. Any viruses will become inactivated and bacteria will die on surfaces, likely within minutes, Shaw said.

“You might want to go out to the garage and wipe off the steering wheel, door handles and other surfaces you’ve touched in the car. Even on those surfaces, though, the virus can’t survive a long time.”