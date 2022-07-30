 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ISU Extension sets farmland leasing workshop

Fall harvest

A farmer harvests soybeans in 2020 near Raymond.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

WAVERLY — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach-Bremer County is offering a workshop designed to answer questions that landowners and tenants have about farmland leasing and land management issues. It will be held 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St N.E.

Melissa O’Rourke, ISU Extension Farm & Agribusiness Management Specialist will present a wide range of topics related to farmland leasing and management. She is a licensed attorney with extensive experience in working with farm, ranch and agribusiness interests.

More than half of Iowa farmland is rented. In some Iowa locations, as much as 70% of the land is farmed by farmers who don’t own the land.

Workshop attendees will receive a comprehensive workbook packed with information about land values, leasing and different types of farm lease arrangements. A registration fee of $20 per person is charged to cover costs and includes a 100-page workbook. Pre-registration is preferred by calling the Bremer County Extension office at (319) 882-4275. Walk-ins may attend for a $25 fee at the door.

More information about this and other farmland leasing meetings in Iowa can be found at ISU Extension’s Ag Decision Maker website: extension.iastate.edu/agdm.

 

