ISU Extension, Iowa Learning Farms plan field days

In these hands-on field days, attendees will learn how to assess soils on their own properties. Each location will feature a soil pit with discussion of soil physical characteristics and how they impact soil function, and a comparison of soils in both grazed and row-crop systems. Infiltration and soil aggregation assessments will be performed and discussed, along with other simple indicators that can be used to evaluate and track changes in soil health. Attendees will also learn how to assess pasture condition and how grazing management affects soil health.