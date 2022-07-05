ISU Extension, Iowa Learning Farms plan field days

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Iowa Learning Farms are offering Northeast Iowa field days focused on soil health in grazing systems Wednesday through friday.
In these hands-on field days, attendees will learn how to assess soils on their own properties. Each location will feature a soil pit with discussion of soil physical characteristics and how they impact soil function, and a comparison of soils in both grazed and row-crop systems. Infiltration and soil aggregation assessments will be performed and discussed, along with other simple indicators that can be used to evaluate and track changes in soil health. Attendees will also learn how to assess pasture condition and how grazing management affects soil health.
A free lunch will be served at 12:30 pm and the program will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. each day. Locations are the Kubik family farm, 2587 130th St., Traer, on Wednesday; Nelson family farm, 27996 Harding Road, Clermont, on Thursday; and Smith family farm, 26129 Tivoli Lane, Epworth, on Friday.
The event is free and open to farmers, landowners, and ag support providers and includes a complimentary meal, though reservations are required to ensure adequate space and food. For reasonable accommodations and to RSVP, contact Liz Ripley at (515) 294-5429 or ilf@iastate.edu.