ISU Extension field day focuses on corn rootworm

081915-borlaug-center-1

The Borlaug Learning Center is at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach's Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm near Nashua.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

NASHUA — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will hold a field day from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm on corn rootworm identification, sampling, management, and resistance.

A demonstration plot has been planted showcasing three hybrids (no Bt for corn rootworm, SmartStax and SmartStaxPro) with and without a soil-applied insecticide. Speakers include Erin Hodgson, extension entomologist, and Ashley Dean, education extension specialist, as well as extension field agronomists Terry Basol and Josh Michel. Dinner will be provided following the field day, grilled by the Floyd County Cattlemen, and sponsored by the Iowa Corn Growers Association.

The field day is free and open to the public. It starts at the Borlaug Learning Center Headquarters on the research farm. Directions: From Nashua at the junction of U.S. Highway 218 (Exit 220) and County Road B60, go west on B60 1.1 miles to Windfall Ave., then south 1 mile to 290th St., then east 0.2 miles to the farm.

CCA credits will be available. To give us an estimate for a head count, contact Terry Basol at (641) 426-6801 or tlbasol@iastate.edu or Josh Michel at (563) 581-7828 or jjmichel@iastate.edu.

