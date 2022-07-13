ISU Extension field day focuses on corn rootworm

COURIER STAFF
NASHUA — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will hold a field day from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm on corn rootworm identification, sampling, management, and resistance.
A demonstration plot has been planted showcasing three hybrids (no Bt for corn rootworm, SmartStax and SmartStaxPro) with and without a soil-applied insecticide. Speakers include Erin Hodgson, extension entomologist, and Ashley Dean, education extension specialist, as well as extension field agronomists Terry Basol and Josh Michel. Dinner will be provided following the field day, grilled by the Floyd County Cattlemen, and sponsored by the Iowa Corn Growers Association.
The field day is free and open to the public. It starts at the Borlaug Learning Center Headquarters on the research farm. Directions: From Nashua at the junction of U.S. Highway 218 (Exit 220) and County Road B60, go west on B60 1.1 miles to Windfall Ave., then south 1 mile to 290th St., then east 0.2 miles to the farm.
CCA credits will be available. To give us an estimate for a head count, contact Terry Basol at (641) 426-6801 or
tlbasol@iastate.edu or Josh Michel at (563) 581-7828 or jjmichel@iastate.edu.
PHOTOS: Dike-New Hartford vs. Osage in substate final
071322-spt-dnh-osage-1
Members of the Dike-New Hartford baseball team dog pile onto each other after beating Osage, 11-10, Tuesday in Mason City in a Class 2A substate final to reach the state tournament.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-2
Dike-New Hartford's Wil Textor drives the game-winning hit through the infield to deliver the Wolverines a 11-10 victory over Osage Tuesday in Mason City in a Class 2A substate final.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-6
Dike-New Hartford's Wil Textor dives back into first on a pickoff attempt while Osage's Maddox Cockrum fields the throw Tuesday in a 2A substate final at Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-11
Dike-New Hartford's Gus Varney (1) celebrates with teammate Lewis Textor after scoring a run Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-8
Dike-New Hartford second baseman Devon Kollasch fields a popup Tuesday during a Class 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-13.5
Dike-New Hartford's Gus Varney throws to first for an out Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-14
Dike-New Hartford reliver Lewis Textor throws a pitch Tuesday in a Class 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-3
Dike-New Hartford shortstop Gus Varney celebrates with pitcher Lewis Textor (not pictured) after the Wolverines doubled off Osage base runner Luke Scharper in the sixth inning Tuesday in a Class 2A substate final in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-7
Osage reliever Carson Nasstrom unleashes a pitch Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-5
Osage's Tyler Oberfoell fires to first for an out Tuesday in a Class 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-10
Osage rightfielder Luke Scharper catches a fly ball for an out Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-9
Dike-New Hartford's Cole McCumber fields a fly ball for an out Tuesday in a Class 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-12
Dike-New Hartford second baseman Devon Kollasch throws to first for an out Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-15
Osage's Max Gast is greeted at home plate by teammate Landon Arends after hitting a solo home run in the second inning Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-20
Osage's Luke Scharper slaps hands with Anders Kittleson after hitting a 3-run home run in the first inning Tuesday against Dike-New Hartford in a substate final at Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-17
Osage pitcher Anders Kittleson throws a pitch in the first inning of a 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-16
Osage second baseman Heath Voigt throws to first for an out Tuesday in a Class 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
