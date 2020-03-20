ISU Extension cancels events through May 9

Most Iowa State University Extension and Outreach events throughout the state through May 9 have been canceled. When possible, some activities may be conducted virtually using video or teleconferencing.

For information on specific events, please contact your ISU Extension and Outreach county office. ISU Extension and Outreach is still open for business, said John D. Lawrence, vice president for extension and outreach. If the office is closed, leave a message and someone will get back to you as quickly as possible.