ISU Extension Bremer County seeks council candidates

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach - Bremer County Council is accepting “self-nominations” from those wanting to be on the November general election ballot for one of the five open seats.
Petitions are due 5 p.m. Aug. 31. If elected in November, new members will begin a four-year term in January and replace the five members whose terms expire at the end of this year.
The elected council is a grass roots governing body for the Cooperative Extension System.
As part of ISU Extension and Outreach, the council works in partnership with local citizens, Iowa State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to carry out the land-grant mission beyond the campus in Ames.
The duties of a council member include hiring county staff, managing the county extension budget and helping select programming.
The current extension members pose for a photo. At the bottom, from left, are Abby Rippe, Nancy Foelske and MaryBeth Zelle. The top, from left, are Chris Pries, Melinda Schroeder, Bob Steffen and Dave Drape. Absent are Jason Lobeck and Mark Lenius.