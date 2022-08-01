ISU Extension Bremer County seeks council candidates

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach - Bremer County Council is accepting “self-nominations” from those wanting to be on the November general election ballot for one of the five open seats.

Petitions are due 5 p.m. Aug. 31. If elected in November, new members will begin a four-year term in January and replace the five members whose terms expire at the end of this year.

The elected council is a grass roots governing body for the Cooperative Extension System.

As part of ISU Extension and Outreach, the council works in partnership with local citizens, Iowa State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to carry out the land-grant mission beyond the campus in Ames.

The duties of a council member include hiring county staff, managing the county extension budget and helping select programming.

By turning in a petition signed by 25 qualified voters to the office of Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf, a person will be in the running for a seat on the nine-member council.

The petitions can be obtained from the office of the county auditor and the county extension office.

For more information, contact Ron Lenth by calling 319-882-4275 or emailing rlenth@iastate.edu.