Isle to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday

WATERLOO -- In celebration of legalized sports betting in Iowa, the William Hill Sports Book at Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo will be hosting remote radio shows leading up to the Big Game party, with food and drink specials.

On Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., 1650 The Fan/93.5 The Mix’s Cole Blair will be on hand to talk sports betting for rookies and talking prop bets for the game.

On Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., Rock 108/KOKZ will broadcast live from the Sports Book and preview their thoughts on the Super Bowl.

Food and drink specials will be available during each event and during the Super Bowl.

