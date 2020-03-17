Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo among casinos to close

WATERLOO -- Following Gov. Kim Reynolds directive, the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo closed at noon Tuesday in an attempt to stop a spread of the coronavirus.

The parent company of the casino, Eldorado Resorts, issued a frequently asked questions place on its website in an attempt to help casino patrons.

If you have an event booked in the casino ballroom, it will need to be rescheduled if during the period prior to March 31, the current scheduled time when facilities can reopen. That time could change.

The closure includes the hotel, the casino and the restaurants inside the casino.

Reward Dollars earned by casino patrons will remain in their membership and be available when guests are able to return.

