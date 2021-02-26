Is UNI football on TV tonight? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Will the UNI football game be in channel 9?
A: No. The game can be view via streaming on ESPN+ or ESPN3
Q. What is the recipe for Rocky Dooky Pie?
A. We couldn’t find a recipe or any mention whatsoever of a “Rocky Dooky Pie,” but here is a recipe for “Rocky Road Pie.”
Ingredients:
1 graham cracker crust
12 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/2 c. granulated sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 tbsp. cocoa powder
1/2 c. chocolate chips, melted (plus more for drizzling)
pinch of salt
1 1/2 c. heavy cream
1 1/2 c. mini marshmallows
1/2 c. chopped almonds
Directions:
Make filling: In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, sugars, cocoa powder, melted chocolate, and salt. Beat with a hand mixer until smooth. Gradually add heavy cream and beat until stiff peaks form.
Pour into prepared graham cracker crust. Refrigerate until set, about 2 hours.
Cover top of pie with marshmallows and almonds. Broil, until toasted, about 1 minute.
Q. What year were Hollywood celebrities put on the news? Why are they news? I thought news was local crime, things happening, events, not celebrities.
A. Celebrity culture goes back a long way — cultural historians point to the huge popularity of celebrity gossip columns by people like Walter Winchell in the 1930s and ‘40s. But there certainly does seem to be more of it now. One theory is that people like a distraction from grim news and events.
Q. Why aren’t all pharmacies in the area offering the COVID vaccines?
A. The CDC worked with states and territories to select initial pharmacy partners to start the program in their communities. Jurisdictions made selections based on a number of factors including the number of stores, the ability to reach some of the populations most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 and alignment with their existing vaccination plan. The initial selections are just a starting point, and more pharmacy partners will be added.
Q. Why did your paper stop printing the daily temperature and precipitation?
A. We didn’t. On the weather page each day under the heading “Almanac” you’ll find high and low temperatures, the amount of precipitation (and snowfall) for the last 24 hours, for the month to date and the year to date.
Q. Why are gas prices going up so high?
A. Gas prices are rising due increased demand and not enough oil production. OPEC nations cut production over the last year in response to the pandemic, but now more people are driving again. The winter storm in Texas could also boost prices in the coming weeks as refineries were forced to close because of the weather.
Q. Did Rush Limbaugh ever serve in the military? If so, what branch?
A. No. During the Vietnam War, Limbaugh had a 2-S college deferment until dropping out of college, when he was reclassified as 1-Y – meaning qualified for military service but available only in time of war or national emergency – for a pilonidal cyst on his butt.
Q. How many deaths were there in the U.S. in 2019 vs. 2020?
A. There were 2,854,838 deaths in 2019, according to the CDC’s final 2019 mortality report. The CDC’s final report for 2020 may not be ready for months, but its preliminary estimate for 2020 is at least 3.2 million deaths.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.