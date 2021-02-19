Is UNI football game on TV tonight? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Will the UNI football game on Friday night be on TV?
A: The game against South Dakota State is scheduled to air on Panther Sports Network (CFU Channel 15) KCRG, NBC Chicago and ESPN3.
Q: When do the students at Hawkeye offer dental work through their clinic?
A: According to the clinic’s website at hawkeyecollege.edu/business-community/community-resources/dental-clinic, there times on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays between August and May that appointments can be scheduled for hygiene care. Appointments can be scheduled Wednesdays and Fridays from January to May for dental checkups. Contact the clinic at (319) 296-1030 to schedule an appointment.
Q: Why wasn’t the new Cedar Falls swimming pool included in the original cost of the bid?
A: It was intended to be a later phase of construction on the new high school that would partially rely on sources of funding outside of Cedar Falls Community Schools. Those include city of Cedar Falls dollars and donations gathered through a fundraising campaign. The district now hopes to complete the pool facility when the rest of the school is completed by the fall of 2024.
Q: What is tuition at UNI for students that are taking a full course load?
A: Annual tuition at the University of Northern Iowa is currently $7,665 for a full-time student.
In addition, students pay fees as well as room and board if they live on campus or have a meal plan.
Q: Why is the Black Hawk County Health Department refusing to vaccinate teachers when other counties are doing so?
A: Teachers in Black Hawk County are being vaccinated, according to health department and school district officials. The county waited until it got enough COVID-19 vaccine doses from the state before vaccinating teachers.
K-12 teachers were listed after first responders to get vaccinated in the next recommended priority group.
Q: So many people working at the Burger King in downtown Waterloo had their masks pulled under their noses. Is the health department checking out local eateries?
A: Black Hawk County Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said people can notify her department if they have concerns about local food establishments not following COVID-19 guidelines.
She said health department officials will visit businesses to educate them about safety measures.
Q:Why is it that people under the age of 60, working from home that are employed by MercyOne are being administered the COVID vaccine before those that are high risk?
A: Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, Black Hawk County Health Department director, said she follows up with health care systems to ensure people getting vaccinated fall into the state’s recommended priority groups.
She said MercyOne always provided logical explanations for anyone who got the COVID-19 vaccine.
Q: How are UnityPoint, MercyOne, and Peoples clinic going to prioritize those 65 and older who are to get the vaccine?
A: Black Hawk County Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said the health care systems generated lists that randomly prioritize people 65 and older. There will be no priority given to people who meet other criteria.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
