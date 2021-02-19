Is UNI football game on TV tonight? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Will the UNI football game on Friday night be on TV?

A: The game against South Dakota State is scheduled to air on Panther Sports Network (CFU Channel 15) KCRG, NBC Chicago and ESPN3.

Q: When do the students at Hawkeye offer dental work through their clinic?

A: According to the clinic’s website at hawkeyecollege.edu/business-community/community-resources/dental-clinic, there times on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays between August and May that appointments can be scheduled for hygiene care. Appointments can be scheduled Wednesdays and Fridays from January to May for dental checkups. Contact the clinic at (319) 296-1030 to schedule an appointment.

Q: Why wasn’t the new Cedar Falls swimming pool included in the original cost of the bid?

A: It was intended to be a later phase of construction on the new high school that would partially rely on sources of funding outside of Cedar Falls Community Schools. Those include city of Cedar Falls dollars and donations gathered through a fundraising campaign. The district now hopes to complete the pool facility when the rest of the school is completed by the fall of 2024.

Q: What is tuition at UNI for students that are taking a full course load?