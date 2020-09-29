Is there still a N95 mask shortage? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. In regards to your 9/20 article about the driver license office now going online: How are older folks or low income people supposed to get an appointment?

A. According to Andrea Henry with the Iowa Department of Transportation “If a customer does not have internet access the best course of action is to do what the reader already was doing, contact that location by phone to make an appointment. Waterloo is one of our busiest locations and their phones can get quite busy given the time of day or day of week. We encourage customers to continue to try back. ...

"As a reminder, you do not need to do business at the service center closest to you. You can visit any Iowa DOT service center or county treasurer that offers driver’s license services. Find locations and contact information to make an appointment at https://iowadot.gov/mvd/iowa-dot-locations.”

Q. Is there still a N95 mask shortage? Can they be worn more than one time?

A. There is still a shortage, according to a Sept. 21 Washington Post report, which detailed the complicated reasons for that. They are designed to be thrown away after one use, but many hospitals are now asking health care workers to keep wearing them until they are broken or visibly dirty, according to the Post.