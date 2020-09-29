Is there still a N95 mask shortage? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. In regards to your 9/20 article about the driver license office now going online: How are older folks or low income people supposed to get an appointment?
A. According to Andrea Henry with the Iowa Department of Transportation “If a customer does not have internet access the best course of action is to do what the reader already was doing, contact that location by phone to make an appointment. Waterloo is one of our busiest locations and their phones can get quite busy given the time of day or day of week. We encourage customers to continue to try back. ...
"As a reminder, you do not need to do business at the service center closest to you. You can visit any Iowa DOT service center or county treasurer that offers driver’s license services. Find locations and contact information to make an appointment at https://iowadot.gov/mvd/iowa-dot-locations.”
Q. Is there still a N95 mask shortage? Can they be worn more than one time?
A. There is still a shortage, according to a Sept. 21 Washington Post report, which detailed the complicated reasons for that. They are designed to be thrown away after one use, but many hospitals are now asking health care workers to keep wearing them until they are broken or visibly dirty, according to the Post.
Q. Will people be receiving a Social Security increase at the end of the year?
A. There was a raise at the beginning of this year. According to the Social Security Administration: “Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for nearly 69 million Americans will increase 1.6 percent in 2020. The 1.6% cost-of-living adjustment will begin with benefits payable to more than 63 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2020.” A possible raise for 2021 is due to be announced in October; financial sites are predicting a 1.2 to 1.3% raise.
Q. How is property tax determined in Black Hawk County?
A. Property taxes in Black Hawk County are based on the value of individual properties and local needs determined by governing bodies, like councils and boards.
Tax rates determined in spring 2020 are based on property values that were set in January 2019, according to the county website. Property owners pay these taxes in two installments — once in September 2020, and another time in March 2021.
Tax credits and exemptions can be applied to individual properties.
Most people in Waterloo will pay $40.46 for every $1,000 of their properties’ taxable values, while most people in Cedar Falls will pay $33.24 for every $1,000, according to the county website.
Property taxes can differ based on whether the property is classified as residential, commercial, agricultural or multi-residential.
County residents who want to know their specific tax rate can contact the County Auditor’s Office by calling 319-833-3002 or emailing auditor@co.black-hawk.ia.us.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
