Is there a noise ordinance for gun ranges? Your Call the Courier questions answered.

Q. I see Evansdale is going to have a recreation area on the river. Waterloo’s sewer disposal plant dumps raw sewage into that area. Have they looked into how unsafe that will be?

A. The Waterloo sewer disposal plant does not dump raw sewage into the Cedar River, said City Engineer Jamie Knutson. He said the city is required to treat sewage before it is released, and the process is monitored daily by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources as part of the city’s permit conditions. Knutson said extreme rain events could cause the plant to become overloaded, and some sewage will be released into the river after undergoing a filter and settling process. The process makes the sewage extremely diluted, he said.

Q. Where are we at with the committee assigned to discuss the griffin on the WPD patches? Is it going to change? Is it going to stay?