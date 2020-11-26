Is there a noise ordinance for gun ranges? Your Call the Courier questions answered.

Q. I see Evansdale is going to have a recreation area on the river. Waterloo’s sewer disposal plant dumps raw sewage into that area. Have they looked into how unsafe that will be?
A. The Waterloo sewer disposal plant does not dump raw sewage into the Cedar River, said City Engineer Jamie Knutson. He said the city is required to treat sewage before it is released, and the process is monitored daily by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources as part of the city’s permit conditions. Knutson said extreme rain events could cause the plant to become overloaded, and some sewage will be released into the river after undergoing a filter and settling process. The process makes the sewage extremely diluted, he said.
Q. Where are we at with the committee assigned to discuss the griffin on the WPD patches? Is it going to change? Is it going to stay?
A. The committee is in the process of accepting public submissions for logo redesigns. Design submissions must be received by Dec. 26, and then the committee will review designs at a Jan. 13 meeting. As part of the City Council resolution, the committee will first consider designs that include a griffin. If they cannot agree on a griffin design, they will consider other designs.
In short, the logo will change — it’s just a matter of whether the griffin will be incorporated in the design or not. The committee has to provide its final recommendation to the City Council by June.
Q. Is Mitch McConnell pro-life?
A. Yes. The Susan B. Anthony List, the National Right to Life Committee, and the Kentucky Right to Life Association all endorsed Sen. McConnell’s recent re-election, stating: “Senator McConnell has stood for life throughout his career and uses his position as Senate Majority Leader to be a champion for pro-life legislation in the Senate.”
Q. I hear gunshots from a local shooting range around 6:30 a.m. in Waterloo. Isn’t there a noise ordinance in effect at that time?
A. The city’s noise ordinance outlines the level of noise that can be produced during certain hours by commercial, industrial and residential properties. From 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., the city requires all groups to lessen their noise levels. There are some areas identified as noise-sensitive zones that may require properties to adhere to stricter guidelines.
Gun ranges and other businesses can ask the Waterloo City Council for a variance, or exception to the rule, if they want to make noise above the regularly allowed levels.
Commercial properties, including gun ranges, are typically required to lower their noise levels from 80 dBA during the day to 60 dBA from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Q. Is a ceiling fan supposed to run clockwise or counterclockwise?
A. In the summer, the fan should turn counterclockwise, according to the EPA’s Energy Star program, to produce a breeze. In the winter, reverse the motor and operate the ceiling fan clockwise at low speed to force warm air near the ceiling down into the room.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
