Is there a law about house cats in Hudson? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. How old is Willard Scott?
A. He is now 86.
Q. What do the rings signify in the Olympics sign?
A. According to the international Olympics website: “The Olympic symbol (the Olympic rings) expresses the activity of the Olympic Movement and represents the union of the five continents and the meeting of athletes from throughout the world at the Olympic Games.”
Q. Do you have a recipe for an egg pie?
A. Here’s one for “Old-Fashioned Egg Custard Pie”:
Ingredients
• 3 large eggs
• 1 1/4 cups sugar
• 1 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 1 stick butter, melted
• 1 tablespoon cornmeal
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 3/4 cup milk
Support Local Journalism
• 1 9-inch unbaked pie crust, either homemade or store bought
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2. Mix all ingredients together and pour into unbaked pie crust.
3. Bake for 30 minutes.
4. Let cool completely before slicing. Refrigerate leftovers.
Q. How can I be allergic to some cats, but not all cats. Everyone says long hair cats cause allergies but there is one I have been around daily and have had no reactions, others I do. What is it that causes allergies to cats?
Some information from the folks at Adopt-a-pet.com: “You can be allergic to one cat and not another. It is possible for one cat to trigger severe symptoms while another may cause a reaction that is barely noticeable. Most cat allergies are caused by pet dander (dried flakes of skin), and some cats produce more than others. This means it is possible for someone with cat allergies to not suffer with obvious symptoms if they live with a cat that produces less dander.”
Q. How much does the government pay the farmers to tile their fields out?
A. As far as we could determine, the government offers no benefits to help pay for tiling farm fields. There may be tax benefits related to depreciation. Perhaps our farmer friends can enlighten us further on this topic.
Q. Is there a law about house cats in Hudson? Lots of people let them outside. Is there any city ordinance about doing so?
A. Hudson residents are able to let their pets, including cats, outside but are to keep them on their property. "It's unlawful for any owner to let an animal run at large within corporate limits of the city, whether it’s a cat, dog, parrot or squirrel," said Chrissi Wiersma, city administrator.
Q. Ashley Hinson said she got COVID and “wore a mask” and still got it. But I have seen articles about her at Trump's rallies with no mask on. Which is it?
A. A little of both. We found photos showing Hinson, who was elected in November to represent Iowa's First Congressional District, mingling maskless with supporters in a Cedar Rapids restaurant Tuesday, Nov. 3. A photo taken the same day shows her campaigning with Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, and only Hinson is wearing a mask.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.