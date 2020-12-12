Is there a law about house cats in Hudson? Your Call the Courier questions answered

3. Bake for 30 minutes.

4. Let cool completely before slicing. Refrigerate leftovers.

Q. How can I be allergic to some cats, but not all cats. Everyone says long hair cats cause allergies but there is one I have been around daily and have had no reactions, others I do. What is it that causes allergies to cats?

Some information from the folks at Adopt-a-pet.com: “You can be allergic to one cat and not another. It is possible for one cat to trigger severe symptoms while another may cause a reaction that is barely noticeable. Most cat allergies are caused by pet dander (dried flakes of skin), and some cats produce more than others. This means it is possible for someone with cat allergies to not suffer with obvious symptoms if they live with a cat that produces less dander.”

Q. How much does the government pay the farmers to tile their fields out?

A. As far as we could determine, the government offers no benefits to help pay for tiling farm fields. There may be tax benefits related to depreciation. Perhaps our farmer friends can enlighten us further on this topic.

Q. Is there a law about house cats in Hudson? Lots of people let them outside. Is there any city ordinance about doing so?