Is the mail safe? What about my shoes?

A: Both Brennan and Imborek stressed it’s not only safe to go outside but healthy to go outside for exercise and fresh air. But both also said social distancing remains important outside — so keep at least 6 feet of distance from other people. “The other thing that I would be cautious of is sitting on benches and touching things,” Imborek said. “Because we know that coronavirus can actually live on surfaces for hours.”

A: Some estimates show 30 percent of the population might get infected — other estimates are higher at between 50 percent and 70 percent — and Imborek said the goal is to spread out those infections so there isn’t a huge spike in the middle that overwhelms the health care system. “When you have people that are infected and people that become ill over five or six months, our health system can handle that,” she said. But, according to Imborek, when a large percentage of people get sick in just weeks, that’s when hospitals start running out of beds, ventilators and providers capable of caring for them. “So that’s what the top of that curve is — it’s how many people are infected,” she said. “And then that X axis is the length of time. So you need to flatten it. It might end up being the same number that is infected, but if we can do it over a year, and if we can do things like make a vaccine and then really change the course of it, we’re going to be a whole lot better off than if we get hit all at once over three or four weeks.”