Is kindergarten mandatory in Iowa? Your Call the Courier questions asnwered

Q: Why can’t we get through to the Black Hawk County Courthouse by phone?
A: County offices have had sporadic problems with the phone system since the derecho wind storm hit the state Aug. 10. County officials are working to correct the problem. People who are unable to phone in are asked to email the department they are trying to contact.
Q: Will we still have the citywide cleanup event in September?
A: As of deadline, Waterloo’s citywide cleanup is still scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Easton Avenue site, although this is subject to change. The city’s spring cleanup was canceled because of the pandemic.
Q: Why don’t you list in obituaries who died of COVID-19?
A: Obituaries are written and submitted by the deceased’s family members or funeral homes.
Q: What was the cause of the fire in Waterloo that affected three houses on Lark Lane?
A: The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Waterloo Fire Rescue. The Aug. 2 blaze appears to have started in a detached garage behind one house and spread to two homes and melted the siding from a garage on a third house. No injuries were reported.
Q: Is Ashley Scott still with KWWL?
A: No, she has recently moved to Chicago, Scott said in a Facebook post.
Q: Why is Steve Baake no longer writing guest editorials for your paper?
A: Baake’s columns continue to appear occasionally in The Courier.
Q: Can you return absentee ballots for others if you walk them into the courthouse, or just your own?
A: Under Iowa Code, a voter may designate a person to deliver a completed absentee ballot.
Q: When is the next Veridian paper shred day?
A: It’s set for Sept. 26 at the Ansborough location.
Q: What has happened with WWE wrestler Roman Reigns?
A: As a leukemia survivor, Reigns is immunocompromised and so has pulled out of all WWE events during the pandemic, he has said.
Q: Is kindergarten mandatory in Iowa? If I am too scared to send my son this year, will he just start first grade next year?
A: No, kindergarten is not mandatory in Iowa. State law requires children to begin attending school the year they turn 6 by Sept. 15, at which point they would be enrolled in first grade. Janelle Darst, a spokeswoman for Cedar Falls Community Schools, noted kindergarten helps to prepare a child for first grade. If students enrolled in first grade without the skills to build a strong foundation, she added, it is likely they would need additional support. Tara Thomas, Waterloo Community Schools’ spokeswoman, noted if families want to withdraw kindergarten students who are already enrolled, they would need to write a letter to the district.
Q: I just read the article in Aug. 17 paper about Elizabeth Lowe and her cook book she is making. Do you have a way to contact her to purchase one?
A: The article stated the booklets were handed out along with lunches provided by Feeding Lunches to Youth, a lunch distribution program in Marion and Cedar Rapids where Lowe volunteers.
Q: In Sunday’s paper (Aug. 16), your editorial states Kamala Harris is African American. How? She is mixed with two races. Her mom was Asian from India, and her dad Jamaican.
A: Harris is both “African American” and “South Asian-American.” Her Jamaican father descended from Africans brought to the Americas as slaves.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
