Is kindergarten mandatory in Iowa? Your Call the Courier questions asnwered

A: No, she has recently moved to Chicago, Scott said in a Facebook post.

Q: Why is Steve Baake no longer writing guest editorials for your paper?

A: Baake’s columns continue to appear occasionally in The Courier.

Q: Can you return absentee ballots for others if you walk them into the courthouse, or just your own?

A: Under Iowa Code, a voter may designate a person to deliver a completed absentee ballot.

Q: When is the next Veridian paper shred day?

A: It’s set for Sept. 26 at the Ansborough location.

Q: What has happened with WWE wrestler Roman Reigns?

A: As a leukemia survivor, Reigns is immunocompromised and so has pulled out of all WWE events during the pandemic, he has said.

Q: Is kindergarten mandatory in Iowa? If I am too scared to send my son this year, will he just start first grade next year?