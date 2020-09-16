Is Joni Ernst for or against family paid leave? Your Call the Courier questions answered

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q. Has the Ulta store in Cedar Falls re-opened?

A. According to the company website, the store is open for both in-store shopping and curbside pickup.

Q. Where in Waterloo can I find a street map for Waterloo and Cedar Falls?

A. Experience Waterloo, the city's tourism bureau, at 500 Jefferson St., has a variety of free maps for Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Free maps of both cities are also available at the Cedar Falls Visitor Center, 6510 Hudson Road.

Q. How many children are still being held at our borders?

A. We couldn’t find a hard figure, but some sources indicate “thousands” of children are still separated from their parents. The Office of Refugee Resettlement, which is under the Department of Health and Human Services, places some children in foster homes, which may offer better care, but others are group homes or large shelters that may house more than 1,000 children at a time. Immigration authorities apprehended a record-setting 76,020 unaccompanied minors at or near the U.S.-Mexico border during the 2019 fiscal year, an increase of 52 percent over 2018.

Q. Could you provide a number to how many "Democratic" and "Republican" states there are? Any of them have any sweeping postal changes lately?