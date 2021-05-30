Is it legal for McDonalds to have slushies? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Is the Cedar Bend Humane Society now open for people to see the animals?

A. All adoption services, including visiting pets available for adoption, are still by appointment only. You can make an appointment by calling (319) 232-6887. Any changes in adoption center hours will be posted on the humane society’s website at www.cedarbendhumane.org.

Q. Is it legal for McDonalds to have slushies?

A. Of course it is.

Q. How can I go about getting a recount on the presidential election?

A. The laws governing recounts vary state by state, and a handful of states do not offer a recount process at all. In Iowa, any candidate can request a recount within three days of the county canvass.

Q. Was Martin Luther King Jr. named after the great theologian, Martin Luther?