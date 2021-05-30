Is it legal for McDonalds to have slushies? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Is the Cedar Bend Humane Society now open for people to see the animals?
A. All adoption services, including visiting pets available for adoption, are still by appointment only. You can make an appointment by calling (319) 232-6887. Any changes in adoption center hours will be posted on the humane society’s website at www.cedarbendhumane.org.
Q. Is it legal for McDonalds to have slushies?
A. Of course it is.
Q. How can I go about getting a recount on the presidential election?
A. The laws governing recounts vary state by state, and a handful of states do not offer a recount process at all. In Iowa, any candidate can request a recount within three days of the county canvass.
Q. Was Martin Luther King Jr. named after the great theologian, Martin Luther?
A. In a roundabout way. The civil rights leader was named after his father — who was originally named the Rev. Michael King and was senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. That’s the name the appeared on MLK Jr.’s birth certificate. In 1934, Michael King visited Germany, the birthplace of Martin Luther and the Protestant Reformation. When he returned to Atlanta, the senior King decided to change his name and his son’s from Michael to Martin Luther, according to the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford.
Q. When will the band concerts in Cedar Falls begin?
A. According to the Cedar Falls Municipal Band’s website, concerts begin June 1 at Overman Park, Second and Franklin streets. Concerts are Tuesday evenings in June and July, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Pre-show entertainment for the June 1 concert will be harpist Gaylord Stauffer, beginning at 6:45 p.m. Concerts continue June 8, 15, 22 and 29 and July 6, 13, 20 and 27. A Labor Day concert is planned at 7 p.m. Sept. 6.
Q. If you had the first COVID-19 vaccine shot and you get COVID, do you still need the second shot?
A. Yes. The CDC advises people who get COVID after a first shot to get the second dose soon after recovery, with no minimum wait time specified.
Q. If you lost your vaccine card after your first shot, can you get a replacement at your second shot?
A. Possibly. As long as you have a form of ID, the site should be able to pull up your name in their records and get you vaccinated. Vaccination sites and state health departments are keeping electronic records of coronavirus vaccinations that have been administered. Don’t skip your appointment.
Q. Did the Waterloo Fish Market close?
A. No. The Cedar Valley Fish Market on 218 Division St. in Waterloo is open for business.
Q. What year was Gov. Terry Branstad’s son in an accident that caused a death?
A. In 1991, Eric Branstad was the driver of a car involved in a crash in which two people were killed. He was ticketed for improper lane usage and fined $15.
Q. Where does the Cedar River begin?
A. The headwaters of the Cedar River are located just north of the Iowa border in Dodge County, Minnesota, consisting of a west fork and middle fork approximately three miles northeast of the town of Blooming Prairie, and an east fork approximately one mile south of the town of Hayfield.
