Is Dr. Fauci a Republican or a Democrat? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Is Dr. Fauci a Republican or a Democrat?

A. Anthony Fauci is not affiliated or registered with any political party, nor does he endorse any political party or candidate.

Q. You listed the proposed levy rate in your paper recently. The levy rate for rural rate was substantially lower than the urban residents. Can you please explain why there was such a difference?

A. All county residents pay the urban tax rate, and the rural tax rate is an additional amount charged to rural residents. This is because the county offers extra services to rural parts of Black Hawk County, said finance director James Perry. He said this includes emergency communications that are not otherwise covered by rural city taxes. It also includes patrol deputies that service rural areas not within city limits, Perry said.

In short, rural residents pay both the urban and rural tax levy rates. Urban residents only pay the urban tax levy rate.

Anyone with questions can contact the County Auditor’s Office at (319) 833-3002.

