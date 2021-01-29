Is Dr. Fauci a Republican or a Democrat? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Is Dr. Fauci a Republican or a Democrat?
A. Anthony Fauci is not affiliated or registered with any political party, nor does he endorse any political party or candidate.
Q. You listed the proposed levy rate in your paper recently. The levy rate for rural rate was substantially lower than the urban residents. Can you please explain why there was such a difference?
A. All county residents pay the urban tax rate, and the rural tax rate is an additional amount charged to rural residents. This is because the county offers extra services to rural parts of Black Hawk County, said finance director James Perry. He said this includes emergency communications that are not otherwise covered by rural city taxes. It also includes patrol deputies that service rural areas not within city limits, Perry said.
In short, rural residents pay both the urban and rural tax levy rates. Urban residents only pay the urban tax levy rate.
Anyone with questions can contact the County Auditor’s Office at (319) 833-3002.
Q. In your Jan. 17 paper, I saw CVS will start having its ads only online. For people like me who don’t have internet because we are low income, are we just out of luck?
A. CVS has decided at this time not to put their ads in The Courier. We suggest calling the local CVS and letting them know you want to see their ads in newspapers because you don’t have the internet.
Q. On Jan. 11, on KWWL, there was a recipe for Amish Country casserole. Can you print that for me?
A. Here it is:
What you’ll need
1 1/2 pounds ground beef
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 (16-ounce) package wide egg noodles
1 (10-3/4-ounce) can condensed tomato soup
1 (10-3/4-ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
1 1/4 cups milk
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon paprika
What to do
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a 3-quart casserole dish with cooking spray.
2. In a large skillet over medium heat, saute beef, onion, and garlic 5 to 7 minutes, or until browned; drain off liquid.
3. Meanwhile, in a soup pot, cook noodles according to package directions; drain well and return noodles to pot. Add ground beef mixture and remaining ingredients, except paprika; mix well. Place in casserole dish and sprinkle with paprika.
4. Cover and bake 30 to 35 minutes or until heated through.
Q. What are the lyrics to “Danny Boy?”
A. The words:
“Oh, Danny boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling
From glen to glen, and down the mountain side.
The summer’s gone, and all the roses falling,
It’s you, it’s you must go and I must bide.
But come ye back when summer’s in the meadow,
Or when the valley’s hushed and white with snow,
It’s I’ll be here in sunshine or in shadow,
Oh, Danny boy, oh Danny boy, I love you so!
But when ye come, and all the flowers are dying,
If I am dead, as dead I well may be,
You’ll come and find the place where I am lying,
And kneel and say an Ave there for me.
And I shall hear, though soft you tread above me,