Is 100% renewable energy in Iowa possible? Transmission, storage 2 biggest barriers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But solar is catching up. That includes CFU's joint project to install solar panels in retention ponds at the soon-to-be-built Cedar Falls High School, as well as a recent push by State Auditor Rob Sand to get more solar panels put up on school and city properties.

"The typical savings is $750,000 over the life of a project," generally from 15 to 25 years, Sand said. "That can be a teacher."

But while a wind or solar farm can be built in about a year, it takes around 10 years to build the corresponding transmission lines to take that energy from far-flung farm fields to a Cedar Falls home -- at a cost into the hundreds of millions of dollars for utility companies.

How to do that in a shorter amount of time and more cheaply -- and how to split that cost fairly among the consumers of that energy -- is the million-dollar question.

"There are two main limiting factors right now for really getting renewable penetration above 50% in the future, and transmission is one," said Nathan LaFrance, vice president of state policy with Clean Grid Alliance, which works with MISO to lobby for renewable energy.