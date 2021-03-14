Is 100% renewable energy in Iowa possible? Transmission, storage 2 biggest barriers

CEDAR FALLS -- Twenty years ago, the amount of wind and solar energy that the United States generated was barely registering. Natural gas had just begun to emerge as a player. And coal was king.
Around that time, Cedar Falls Utilities entered into only its second wind farm project, the Hancock County Wind Farm, which followed on the heels of a smaller one near Algona a few years before. It gave CFU a 6% share of the energy produced, bumping up wind energy in the municipal utility's renewable energy portfolio.
The issue, said Bill Skubal, director of electric, gas and water operations at CFU, was actually transmitting that energy. At the time, utilities like CFU would have to schedule "transmission paths" through other energy companies that owned the transmission lines.
"Some days you could get it, and some days you didn't," Skubal said. "There were a lot of scheduling issues, a lot of costs."
But things changed rapidly over the years. The biggest change was how CFU buys most of its energy on the market. While it still operates local power plants, the utility now buys much of its energy from the daily markets of Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, which takes energy from a 15-state region and Manitoba and sells it to utilities.
That gave CFU the ability to buy more of the energy from the numerous wind turbines that were increasingly supplying the market, thanks in part to federal tax credits.
In 2019, natural gas generation dethroned coal for the first time nationally, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. More strikingly, wind energy had jumped 40,000% from 2001 through November 2020, and solar was up 3.8 million%.
From October 2019 through October 2020, more than 50% of the energy CFU bought from MISO was from renewable sources.
"The huge growth in alternative energy in the state has been exciting for us and, I think, exciting for customers," said CFU spokesperson Mollie Strouse, noting it has lowered energy prices over the years. "We think that's a big deal."
Wind energy is far and away the largest piece of renewable energy in Iowa. The state ranks first in the nation for wind energy as a share of total electricity generation, generating enough energy in 2019 to power 2.4 million homes, according to the American Wind Energy Association.
But solar is catching up. That includes CFU's joint project to install solar panels in retention ponds at the soon-to-be-built Cedar Falls High School, as well as a recent push by State Auditor Rob Sand to get more solar panels put up on school and city properties.
"The typical savings is $750,000 over the life of a project," generally from 15 to 25 years, Sand said. "That can be a teacher."
But while a wind or solar farm can be built in about a year, it takes around 10 years to build the corresponding transmission lines to take that energy from far-flung farm fields to a Cedar Falls home -- at a cost into the hundreds of millions of dollars for utility companies.
How to do that in a shorter amount of time and more cheaply -- and how to split that cost fairly among the consumers of that energy -- is the million-dollar question.
"There are two main limiting factors right now for really getting renewable penetration above 50% in the future, and transmission is one," said Nathan LaFrance, vice president of state policy with Clean Grid Alliance, which works with MISO to lobby for renewable energy.
The other issue is how to store that energy. Once it's produced, energy can't be stored for more than a few minutes at a time with current battery technology, let alone hours or days. Skubal said the technology to do so is likely "decades away."
"Unless batteries come down at least another almost two orders of magnitude in price ... the economics aren't going to work on that," Skubal said. "And the physical size of that would be monstrous. You're talking square miles of batteries."
Skubal is encouraged by research at places like the Electric Power Research Center at Iowa State University, studying battery options like lithium ion. And LaFrance thinks at least small improvements to batteries will be made in the next five years.
"I think, in that time period, you're going to see tremendous growth in the battery arena," he said.
Skubal noted solving the transmission puzzle is the near-term solution. A recent MISO study on the cost to running a city the size of Cedar Falls on their own energy and battery storage would cost over $200 billion. To transmit the same amount of energy instead would run into the hundreds of millions of dollars.
"Transmission can basically get you the effect of batteries at a very small fraction of the cost of batteries at this point in time," Skubal said. "At the end of the day, whether you use batteries to solve a storage problem or transmission, does it really matter?"