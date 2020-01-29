IRS to reopen Waterloo taxpayer help center next week

WATERLOO — The Internal Revenue Service taxpayer assistance center will reopen at 201 Tower Park Drive, Suite 102, beginning Monday,
This is the same address previously occupied by the TAC.
The IRS closed the center five years ago due to an inability to staff the location. Recent staffing changes have allowed the IRS to reopen the office.
To schedule an appointment weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., call (844) 545-5640.
You have free articles remaining.
Free parking is available. Public transportation is also available.
The fastest way for taxpayers to get forms and publications is through IRS.gov. Go to www.IRS.gov for more information. IRS.gov offers many online options for tax help.
Services include:
- Where’s My Refund? — Check refund status and estimated delivery date.
- Free File — Free tax software offered through IRS partners.
- Get Transcript — View a transcript online and print it.
- Direct Pay — Make tax payments or estimated tax payments directly debited from a checking or savings account.
- Electronic Federal Tax Payment System — Individuals or businesses can make all types of federal tax payments.
- Online Payment Agreement — Set up installment payments to pay taxes owed.
- Where’s My Amended Return? — Track the status of an amended return.
- Answers to tax law questions.
- All IRS Forms and Publications — Find and download current tax forms, instructions and publications.
For additional information on available services, see IRS Publication 5136, IRS Services Guide. Those who do not have access to the internet can call (800) 829-3676 to order tax forms by mail.