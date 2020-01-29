IRS to reopen Waterloo taxpayer help center next week

WATERLOO — The Internal Revenue Service taxpayer assistance center will reopen at 201 Tower Park Drive, Suite 102, beginning Monday,

This is the same address previously occupied by the TAC.

The IRS closed the center five years ago due to an inability to staff the location. Recent staffing changes have allowed the IRS to reopen the office.

To schedule an appointment weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., call (844) 545-5640.

Free parking is available. Public transportation is also available.

The fastest way for taxpayers to get forms and publications is through IRS.gov. Go to www.IRS.gov for more information. IRS.gov offers many online options for tax help.

Services include: