Ironman troops run track in Qatar to raise funds for Sullivan Brothers Iowa Vets Museum

WATERLOO – Nearly 30 members of the Ironman Battalion stationed in Qatar helped raise an estimated $2,000 for the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum.

The soldiers were among about 60 participants in the first virtual version of the 14th annual Sullivan Brothers Veterans Memorial 5K/10K, which took place Friday through Sunday.

“We have a dirt/desert flat running track that circles around inside the base,” said Lt. Col. Garrett H. Gingrich, who is stationed in Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar.

It was the first year Gingrich participated in the run, and he was pleased so battalion members chose to get involved.

“I think it’s important to support the Sullivan Brothers Veterans Museum because as a military organization, we are interconnected. Like the Sullivans, the 133rd (formed in 1861) earned the name Ironman for serving over 500 consecutive days of combat in World War II, in some of the hardest fighting of the war during the Italian campaign against the Germans,” he recalled.

The museum tells the history and stories of Iowa soldiers, he said. “We 100% support what they do to recognize and honor veterans. We are proud to represent Iowans over here, and to serve, protect and defend our freedoms at home.”