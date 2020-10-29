Ironman troops run track in Qatar to raise funds for Sullivan Brothers Iowa Vets Museum

WATERLOO – Nearly 30 members of the Ironman Battalion stationed in Qatar helped raise an estimated $2,000 for the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum.
The soldiers were among about 60 participants in the first virtual version of the 14th annual Sullivan Brothers Veterans Memorial 5K/10K, which took place Friday through Sunday.
“We have a dirt/desert flat running track that circles around inside the base,” said Lt. Col. Garrett H. Gingrich, who is stationed in Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar.
It was the first year Gingrich participated in the run, and he was pleased so battalion members chose to get involved.
“I think it’s important to support the Sullivan Brothers Veterans Museum because as a military organization, we are interconnected. Like the Sullivans, the 133rd (formed in 1861) earned the name Ironman for serving over 500 consecutive days of combat in World War II, in some of the hardest fighting of the war during the Italian campaign against the Germans,” he recalled.
The museum tells the history and stories of Iowa soldiers, he said. “We 100% support what they do to recognize and honor veterans. We are proud to represent Iowans over here, and to serve, protect and defend our freedoms at home.”
Funds raised by the 5K/10K run benefit the museum housing exhibits and oral histories which honor the service and sacrifice of Iowa veterans from the Civil War to present military engagements. In previous years, 150 or more participants have run city streets in support of the museum. Uncertain about how many people would register and participate in a self-motivated virtual run, the museum was pleased by the turnout.
“It was rewarding to see so many military personnel participating in the run. I can see a virtual component becoming a part of every run in the future — it’s such a good way to involve people who can’t be part of the fun in person,” said Billie Bailey, museum executive director.
“Funds raised through this race will help to keep the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum open and available throughout the pandemic,” she explained.
Roughly six months remain in the Ironman Battalion’s deployment, Gingrich said. “Folks at home should be very proud of our area soldiers. We’re coming up on the holidays, which will be tough for some soldiers and families. We’ve had incredible support from home, and it makes being away more tolerable.”
