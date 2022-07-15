Irish whiskey, history and music workshops among offerings at 16th annual Iowa Irish Fest

WATERLOO — This year’s Iowa Irish Fest promises to be educational with three days jam-packed with a variety of workshops, intermingling with music, fun and activities.

The 16th annual fest takes place Aug. 5-7 in the Lincoln Park area downtown.

Tickets are currently on sale at IowaIrishFest.com and discounted tickets are available at select businesses in Waterloo.

Organized by the Cedar Valley Irish Culture Association, the organization fosters and develops Irish fellowship and community outreach.

“We try to be very protective of the cultural aspects of the fest, and it’s our mission and focus as an organization to promote Irish culture and music. From what I can tell from the growth and popularity of these workshops, the public wants that,” said Kate Schildroth of Reinbeck, Iowa Irish Fest workshop program chair.

“Our workshops encapsulate the educational aspects of what we want to offer to the public – Irish culture, history, music. This will be our third year with the consolidated workshop program under one umbrella – artist, travel and whiskey workshops – and family workshops,” she explained.

Schildroth often invites visiting band members to present workshops.

“Some will contract for extra workshops, and we say ‘what would you like to present?’ They may have something they’re passionate about, a special skill to share with visitors.

They will usually suggest a topic, so we have some unexpected things as workshops,” she said.

From example, Brother Crowe will lead a workshop at 6 p.m. Friday in writing a new Irish song which the Celtic, bluegrass and country folk group from Detroit will perform on stage later in the weekend.

“And we always try to work in Irish language workshops for beginners and intermediate levels, tin whistle workshops and workshops for more advanced musicians who can bring their guitar, Bodhrán drum, fiddle or banjo and sit down with these world-class musicians and pick up a few skills and tricks,” Shildroth said.

Workshops begin on Friday and are offered throughout the weekend. Artist workshops are free to anyone who has purchased entry into the fest. There is no need to register.

Among the most popular workshop offerings likely will be those on travel to the Emerald Isle and how to sample and enjoy whiskey.

Throughout the weekend, Humble Travel will offer presentations designed to answer a range of travel questions. Sessions are at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 5, 12:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7.

On Aug. 6 at 10 a.m., Celtic Thunder member Colm Keegan will teach sayings in the Irish language and give participants a virtual tour of his travel bus. At 11 a.m. Aug. 6, the Screaming Orphans will guide participants through Dublin, Ireland; and at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and 3 p.m. Aug. 7, the Black Donnellys will present the movie, “An Irish Story: This is My Home,” followed by a question-and-answer session.

Whiskey workshops will include a session on Irish cream, paint-and-sip, how women have shaped whiskey, pairing single malt whiskey and chocolate with chocolates from Chocolaterie Stam in Cedar Falls, and how to create a whiskey charcuterie board with Darian Everding and Mike Hoversten.

Murphy Quint, head distiller of Cedar Ridge Winery and Distillery in Swisher, will explore American single malt whiskey, including Cedar Ridge’s Signature Edition of their American Single Malt.

All whiskey workshops are $30 per person and registration. Space is limited. Participant must be 21 or older and have a valid ID.

Schildroth and her co-chair Sean Riley, a recent master’s graduate from University of Northern Iowa’s history department, worked together to create a history exhibit, “The Western Irish Brigade/Fenian Brotherhood/Irish-American Invasion of Canada.”

“It’s the first time we’ve created our own history exhibit,” Schildroth said. The brigade fought for the Union Army during the American Civil War and organized three invasions of Canada.

The exhibit will be displayed at COR, located at 220 E. Fourth St.

Volunteers are needed to staff workshops. To volunteer and for a complete listing of workshops and their locations and registration details, go to IowaIrishFest.com.