Irish Fest app ready to download

WATERLOO – The Iowa Irish Fest has launched a new and improved festival app, bringing a community of festival goers together all in one convenient app on your smartphone. The app is available for free download on the Google Play Store. Our app team is working with Apple to get the app up and running in the Apple App Store as soon as possible.
From the schedule to the festival map to the weather, you can keep your weekend organized using the app.
The annual Iowa Irish Fest will take place Friday through Sunday in the Lincoln Park area of downtown Waterloo. Tickets are currently on sale at IowaIrishFest.com.