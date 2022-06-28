IowaWORKS Reverse Career Fair set

WATERLOO — IowaWORKS is partnering with One City United’s Momentum program and other local organizations to host a Reverse Career Fair from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. It will help connect job seekers and their skillsets directly to employers.

The event will be held at One City United, 907 Independence Ave. Instead of employers setting up their booths, job seekers will be at the tables marketing themselves to recruiters.

Both employers and job seekers are invited to attend, but registration is required. Register at tinyurl.com/yc2btwht.

For more information on the event contact IowaWORKS at (319) 235-2123 or nicole.litzel@iwd.iowa.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0