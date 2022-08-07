Iowa's Irish heritage on full display during annual Waterloo festival

WATERLOO – The Iowa Irish Fest, now in its 16th year, is truly a cultural event.

From Anton’s Garden to Lincoln Park and on every street in between and along Fourth Street, downtown Waterloo was taken over this weekend by thousands who don’t just wear the green and orange.

They know Irish.

That was apparent to visitors braving the muggy heat Saturday.

There were few imposters.

Reading aloud from “How Cúchulainn Got his Name” during story time on the family stage outside Anton’s Garden was Andy Duffy, a sailor from the USS Iowa SSN 797.

“I’m Irish, so I know the story quite well,” he said.

And not too far away, children could become “junior archeologists” and learn that “time is a good story teller,” as the old Irish proverb reads.

Children earned the title by digging through sand in a pretend Irish Tower House from AD 1500 and uncovering toy pottery, glass, bones, wood and other treasures like a Tara Brooch, a famous piece of Irish jewelry.

That’s what Adam Baumann’s 6-year-old daughter, Lydia, was doing at her first-ever Irish Fest. Having just moved to the area, his family thought it would be something fun to do during the weekend.

Baumann wore a kilt and sported a shirt reading “Real men wear kilts.”

The Garrison resident acknowledged the shirt is not just for show.

“It’s because it’s true,” said Baumann, who said he’ll wear the kilt every once and awhile. He noted his wife is mostly Irish.

As Lydia dug through the sand to find a pretend bone, the Bill Riley Talent show was beginning on the family stage.

First-time Irish Fest performer Michael Smith, 11, from Cedar Heights Elementary School, led off the contest by singing “The Wanderer” by Dion DiMucci and showing off some dance moves.

While listening and watching the various acts, attendees could take in the 12th annual “Anything Irish” photography contest with the theme of Ireland saturating the art.

That was all among the activities and entertainment near the Fourth Street bridge.

All one needed to do was stroll down Fourth Street to learn more about Irish heritage.

The Northeast Iowa Weavers and Spinners set up a stand to teach about various crafters’ wares. One was the Irish lace, and one lesson detailed how poor Irish women began selling it to the rich at the height of the Potato Famine to support their families.Before that the lace was only used at church for amenities like alter cloth.

“A lot of people don’t know how important the fiber arts are to our history,” said Dee Kruger, a guild member.

But there is one aspect of Ireland the average person will associate with the culture no matter their knowledge of it.

That’s the pipes.

If lucky, visitors may run into the Cedar Glen Pipes and Drums performing and marching down the street. People stop to immerse themselves in the harmonies.

“It’s always fun to get the pipes and drums together for some practice while enjoying a little whiskey,” said Mike Knapp, one of the members.

Outside the Elks Club were sailors from the USS Iowa SSN 797 and USS The Sullivans DDG 68.

“It brings young and old together to build that sense of community while honoring the heritage,” said sailor Kimberly Jones. “We’re personally honored and proud to be here, and thank everyone for welcoming us. Everyone’s been nice and supportive and have made us feel warm and fuzzy inside.”

In Lincoln Park, one of the main attractions was the Highland Games, or what director Matt Faltis called the precursor to modern track and field events.

“Some people think it was the Greeks who started it, but you have to tip the fedora to the Irish,” said Faltis.

People witnessed traditional sporting events pitting men and women from around the Midwest against each other. One event was the sheaf toss, which had competitors trying to throw 20 pound bundles of straw (10 for the women) over bars some 13 to 27 feet high in the air.

“It takes a lot of determination to do that on a hot day,” said Bruce Stotser of Janesville, who watched from afar.

“But look at those muscles. They’re strong,” added his wife, Freddy Stotser.

Among the thousands of visitors and all the food, beer and music was Ken Jacobsen, a native Iowan who traveled from Gold Canyon, Arizona, to Waterloo to soak in the festivities and volunteer.

“I plan my vacation around this,” he said. “We’ve been to all the music festivals, and this is one of the best around. Whether it be food or music, or just over the overall friendly atmosphere, you name it, they have it.”

“It’s one of those positive events that puts Waterloo on the map,” he added.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers were back as headliners Friday night, Gaelic Storm was scheduled Saturday night, and the High Kings close out the festival Sunday. Additionally, Jacobsen gave a shout out to the shepherd’s pie sold at Jameson’s Public House.

“It’s better than what they have abroad,” he said, having recently returned from an eight-week trip to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway and Iceland.