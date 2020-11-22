Iowa's Bravest seeking volunteers to assemble holiday boxes for deployed soldiers

WATERLOO — Denver Foote knows the excitement of receiving a care package during an overseas military deployment.
“While deployed, mail was something I always looked forward to,” said the Evansdale man. He served with the Iowa Army National Guard’s Waterloo-headquartered 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, for 16 months from 2005 to 2007 and on Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula during 2003 and 2004.
“Receiving a care package gave you a feeling that is hard to put in words,” Foote added, noting that his wife sent them to him weekly. “You were excited just to receive the package, curious what may lie inside!”
Many of the local soldiers who received packages got one during the holidays from the Iowa’s Bravest project, a volunteer effort that has mobilized when what is known as the “Ironman Battalion” and other local military units have been deployed.
Organizers are gearing up to send the holiday appreciation boxes again while the National Guard unit is in the Middle East region as part of Operation Spartan Shield. About 550 members of the battalion based at armories in Waterloo, Iowa Falls, Dubuque, Iowa City and Davenport left in May for the year-long assignment.
“As far as I know, we are the only group sending holiday boxes to our soldiers connected with the Waterloo National Guard unit,” said Julie Ehlers, who heads up the volunteer effort. She is seeking people to assemble boxes and fill them with items to sustain the soldiers, but it all looks different this year.
Support Local Journalism
Due to the pandemic, there will not be a community assembly of the boxes. Anyone that wants to help with the project can assemble a box on their own. Iowa’s Bravest will provide a list of items the soldiers are interested in receiving.
“If anyone wants to write notes in Christmas cards for our soldiers, we will be sure to include them in their boxes,” said Ehlers. “Our soldiers always appreciate it when their communities show their support for them while they are serving overseas.”
Organizers will pay for postage and mail all of the soldiers’ boxes. They can supply the priority military box or people can pick up their own at the post office. The assembled boxes will be shipped Dec. 3.
“I have worked with Julie and attended several Iowa’s Bravest care package events,” said Foote. While deployed, he served as a point of contact for the project. “Boy, that was an awesome feeling, receiving eight to 10 extremely large packages to personally distribute to other peers that were not so fortunate to receive much mail.
“I am incredibly impressed with our community and its commitment to our military veterans,” he said. “I would love to see more people get involved with this event.”
Along with assembling a box and supplying the items, Ehlers said there are a number of other ways to get involved.
Monetary donations to buy items for the boxes can be mailed to Iowa’s Bravest, 104 Brookeridge Drive, #202, Waterloo, IA 50702. T-shirts are also being sold to raise money for the boxes, with more details available on the Iowa’s Bravest page online at Facebook.com.
Contact Ehlers at juliea58@mchsi.com or (319) 240-2254 for additional information.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.