Iowa's Bravest seeking volunteers to assemble holiday boxes for deployed soldiers

Due to the pandemic, there will not be a community assembly of the boxes. Anyone that wants to help with the project can assemble a box on their own. Iowa’s Bravest will provide a list of items the soldiers are interested in receiving.

“If anyone wants to write notes in Christmas cards for our soldiers, we will be sure to include them in their boxes,” said Ehlers. “Our soldiers always appreciate it when their communities show their support for them while they are serving overseas.”

Organizers will pay for postage and mail all of the soldiers’ boxes. They can supply the priority military box or people can pick up their own at the post office. The assembled boxes will be shipped Dec. 3.

“I have worked with Julie and attended several Iowa’s Bravest care package events,” said Foote. While deployed, he served as a point of contact for the project. “Boy, that was an awesome feeling, receiving eight to 10 extremely large packages to personally distribute to other peers that were not so fortunate to receive much mail.

“I am incredibly impressed with our community and its commitment to our military veterans,” he said. “I would love to see more people get involved with this event.”