Iowan describes the toll COVID-19 took on his family

Here’s how this story ends.
“Everyone is well. We’re all healthy. Obviously, we have changed our life habits, our way of eating, the way we see life, a different view.”
Those comments are from Omar Martinez, who turns 30 in August. He’s an auto body shop worker in Muscatine who lives in the nearby West Liberty, population 3,800.
“So, we have been very supportive to each other. At least three times a week we sit down and talk about our emotions – what are we thinking, what are we feeling? We talk about memories. And I think that’s really helped us get though these last two months as a family together.”
Martinez, who serves on West Liberty’s volunteer fire department, credits his father, Jose Gabriel Martinez, for his family’s togetherness when COVID-19 ripped through the family in April.
“Growing up my dad was, he always taught us family was, like, everything. So, having us close and being respectful to each other, help each other out, that was kind of his way of teaching us what family was all about.”
COVID-19 was surging in the United States when Aurelia Martinez became ill in early April. The mother of Omar, Gabriel, Evelyn and Leslie Martinez, Aurelia was fatigued and lost taste but had no fever. She went into self-isolation and eventually tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Just hearing everything on the news, we obviously knew it was a serious situation. But, as the days went by, we figured mainly East Coast, West Coast. You know: We’re in rural Iowa, by the time it gets here maybe it won’t be as bad. That was my train of thought.”
Aurelia and Jose Gabriel and their children lived in the same house in West Liberty. The family’s main goal: stay out of the hospital. The nearest one was about 20 miles away in Iowa City.
Aurelia never had to leave home. But Evelyn, 22, wasn’t as lucky. She had to go to Mercy Iowa City and soon was put on a respirator.
“When my sister got sick, it was totally, totally a different view. It caught me off guard. ... So, I started doing a lot of research, a lot of reading, and I started reaching out to a lot of people.”
One of every four people in the U.S. dying of COVID-19 is Latinx, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. The rate in Iowa is lower, at 7%. But one of every four Iowans testing positive for COVID-19 is Latinx, state data show.
What Evelyn Martinez didn’t know while she lay unconscious, fighting for her life, was that her father, Jose Gabriel, became ill with COVID-19 a week after she did.
“I took my dad just because he wasn’t really bad at home, and I didn’t want him to get worse at home and, then, it being too late.”
Omar Martinez kept close track with his father’s nurses. They told him it was his sister that worried them, and his father’s case seemed not as serious.
“She was on a roller-coaster ride. She had good days, she had bad days. Then, she would hit, like, this plateau of just bad days.”
But Jose Gabriel also deteriorated and needed to be put on a ventilator.
“I got to talk to my dad when he was in the hospital, through FaceTime. So, I felt really confident that my dad was going to make it out.”
On April 21, Jose Gabriel’s doctor was happy with his recovery and even talked about extubating him within the next few days. But that night, Jose Gabriel took a turn for the worse.
“The doctor called me back and said he’s having irregular heartbeats. And, what he thinks is that, obviously, the virus doesn’t just attack your lungs. It attacks every organ in your body. And, he thinks that the virus has transferred, somehow, from his lungs to his heart, and it was attacking his heart,” Omar Martinez said.
The doctor called Martinez nearly every hour. At one point it seemed the virus was under control. Then it wasn’t.
“He called me back the next hour and said, ‘Hey, he’s starting to act up a little more.’ … And, then from there, it just kind of escalated. And, you know, that last phone call they pretty much said, you know, if he makes it through the night it’s going to be a miracle, but we don’t really see him making it through the night tonight.”
At the age of 58, Jose Gabriel Martinez died.
“I kind of sat down and I thought about it, and I was, like, how’s that even possible? How, if he was just doing fine and everything was going great, everything seemed, like, perfect, like the perfect recovery? And, it was hard for me to process. And I think, even after he passed, it took me almost a month to actually process the whole passing of my dad.”
Evelyn Martinez, mother of a 2-year-old girl, still was unconscious on a respirator. She didn’t even know her father was sick.
“So, after she came off the ventilator, I waited about a week. I waited about a week to prepare myself mentally and emotionally on how to tell her. And, you know, the doctor helped me out. He walked in with me and he backed me up. And, he was the one that explained to her how he (Jose Gabriel) passed and what happened. ...
“She was, like, shocked, and she couldn’t believe it because the last thing she remembered was seeing Dad when we dropped her off at the hospital.”
The surviving Martinezes quarantined until mid-May. No other family members in the house became sick. Aurelia and Evelyn are back at work.
People who have heard the Martinezes’ story have contacted Omar, asking his advice for handling COVID-19 in their families. He says he’s glad to talk with them.
“The thing that really gets to me is when people say it’s a hoax. It’s not a hoax. You know, this is real. And a lot of people wait until it’s too late. ...
“It’s not easy. But, at that point, I guess I think love takes over you and you just gotta do what you gotta do for the people you love.
“And that’s what I did. I really fought for them.”
