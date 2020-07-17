Iowan describes the toll COVID-19 took on his family

Omar Martinez kept close track with his father’s nurses. They told him it was his sister that worried them, and his father’s case seemed not as serious.

“She was on a roller-coaster ride. She had good days, she had bad days. Then, she would hit, like, this plateau of just bad days.”

But Jose Gabriel also deteriorated and needed to be put on a ventilator.

“I got to talk to my dad when he was in the hospital, through FaceTime. So, I felt really confident that my dad was going to make it out.”

On April 21, Jose Gabriel’s doctor was happy with his recovery and even talked about extubating him within the next few days. But that night, Jose Gabriel took a turn for the worse.

“The doctor called me back and said he’s having irregular heartbeats. And, what he thinks is that, obviously, the virus doesn’t just attack your lungs. It attacks every organ in your body. And, he thinks that the virus has transferred, somehow, from his lungs to his heart, and it was attacking his heart,” Omar Martinez said.

The doctor called Martinez nearly every hour. At one point it seemed the virus was under control. Then it wasn’t.