Iowa Women’s Foundation honors 14 women from Cedar Valley

WATERLOO – The Iowa Women’s Foundation has unveiled the 7th edition of “OVATION: A Tribute to Iowa Women and Girls.”

The book features tributes to a diverse group of 99 women who have made an impact on their families, friends, colleagues, and communities. These women are examples of mentors, advocates, and role models sharing their time, talents, and resources to make our communities the very best they can be.

Officials said they inspire others to reach their goals and enjoy their dreams. They are a strong, thoughtful, driven, tireless, and generous group.

Fourteen individuals from the Cedar Valley, including Jenna Berendzen (ARNP, DNP, PMHNP-BC, FNP-C), Andrea Christopher, Mary Donegan-Ritter, Heather Gunderson, Camille Hogan, Sharon Juon, Doris Kelley, Elizabeth Poppelwell, Barb Prather, Melissa Reade, Yessica Richardson, Monica Rogan, Sharina Sallis and Dr. Beverly A. Smith were honored in the 2020 OVATION book in June during a Facebook Live Unveiling Reception.

To view the unveilings held throughout the week of June 15, visit the Iowa Women’s Foundation Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IowaWomensFoundation

