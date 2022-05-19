 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa Veterans Museum will be open on Memorial Day

The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum.

WATERLOO -- The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Visit the museum after Waterloo’s Memorial Day Parade for free food with paid admission (first 100 visitors), hands-on activities and photos with “dough boys,” "soldiers" and other costumed staff.

Admission is $12 for adults; $6 for children 4-13; veterans and active duty are free on Memorial Day, and as a Blue Star Museum, active duty and up to five family members are free through Labor Day. Children 3 and under and Grout Museum members are free.

For more information, call 319-234-6357, or visit www.groutmuseumdistrict.org.

