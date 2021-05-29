Iowa Veterans Museum offers Memorial Day activities; free admission to veterans

The Sullivan family headstone at Calvary Cemetery is decorated with flags, courtesy of the Waterloo Sullivan Brothers Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1623, which decorated the cemetery on Friday for Memorial Day.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
A volunteer helps to place flags on hundreds of headstones in the Garden of Memories cemetery on Thursday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Volunteers help to place flags on hundreds of headstones in the Garden of Memories cemetery on Thursday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Volunteers help to place flags on hundreds of headstones in the Garden of Memories cemetery on Thursday in Waterloo.
WATERLOO — Family-friendly activities will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum. Veterans and active duty military personnel will receive free admission.
A free lunch, sponsored by Friendship Village, will be available to the first 100 visitors with paid admission.
On Memorial Day through Labor Day, active duty military and up to five family members receive free admission to the Grout Museum District through the Blue Star Museums Program.
With the coronavirus pandemic still active in the Cedar Valley, the annual Memorial Day ceremony usually held at Veteran’s Memorial Hall and parade through downtown Waterloo will not be held this year.
A prerecorded observance will air on Waterloo public access (Channel 15 and 79-2) several times during the holiday weekend. Remaining airings include:
Sunday, May 30th: 2:30 & 6:30 a.m.
Monday, May 31st: 9 a.m., 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1st: 2:30, 5:30, 9 a.m. & noon
The observance features many Veteran Memorial Hall Commission members. Black Hawk County Supervisor Craig White reads the names of the Waterloo veterans who have passed since last Memorial Day. Bill Quibell leads the audience in song. Jim Lentfer gives a history of the Veterans Memorial Hall.
