Iowa up to 124 coronavirus cases, including 1st in Buchanan County

DES MOINES -- The state of Iowa recorded 19 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, including three new cases in Northeast Iowa.
The new cases are one adult between the ages of 41 and 60 in Black Hawk County; one adult between the ages for 41 and 60 in Buchanan County; and one adult between the ages of 41 and 60 in Tama County, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, which released the figures just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Other cases announced around the state were two cases in Muscatine County and one case each in Cedar, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Polk, Poweshiek, Story, Warren and Washington.
Eighteen individuals are hospitalized as a result of the virus, up from seven just a day earlier, according to state data. Nine individuals have been discharged and are recovering.
A total of 124 cases of COVID-19 have been announced since the state began testing. Testing criteria has been strict, but was relaxed Monday to allow for more testing of people living in facility settings, such as dorms and long-term care facilities, as well as older adults with respiratory illness.
Johnson County continues to lead the state in positive coronavirus cases, with 37 as of Tuesday, largely due to several individuals who traveled on an Egyptian cruise and were Iowa's first known cases of the virus.
Polk County, home to Des Moines, has the state's second-largest number, at 17.
The state reported 2,043 negative tests for coronavirus.
