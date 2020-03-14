Iowa Transportation group to meet in Waterloo

WATERLOO – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold a public input meeting in Waterloo at the Courtyard by Marriott, 250 Westfield Ave., on April 14 to hear about transportation matters from representatives of local government, interest groups, and individuals.

Items that may be discussed at the meeting include the Iowa Transportation Improvement Program; transportation policies; and highway, aviation, rail, river, bicycle, pedestrian, and public transit issues.

A brief business meeting will begin at 8 a.m. immediately followed by the public input meeting. A detailed agenda will be posted on https://www.news.iowadot.gov/ prior to the meeting.

On April 13, the commissioners will meet informally and tour transportation projects in Northeast Iowa. No action will be taken on transportation-related matters during the tour.

