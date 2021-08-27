Iowa tops 1,000 new COVID infections per day, as nursing home outbreaks rise

CEDAR FALLS -- Three more nursing home outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in Iowa in recent days, including one in Cedar Falls, bringing the total number of care facility outbreaks to eight.

The increased spread in nursing homes coincides with recent, rapid growth in the community spread of COVID-19 in Iowa. According to the New York Times, there were 2,560 newly reported cases of COVID-19 throughout Iowa on Wednesday – the highest single-day tally since Dec. 11 of last year.

The weekly average of new infections reported each day in Iowa now stands at 1,016 – more than three times the average of 319 that was reported on July 29.

Hospitalizations in Iowa are up 35% over the past two weeks, and the overall rate of infection is up 46% over that same period, according to the Times.

The Newton Health Care Center in Jasper County posted a note to its Facebook page early this week, indicating that as of Aug. 22, it had four residents and one staff member who had tested positive for COVID-19.