Iowa to receive fewer COVID vaccine doses than expected

DES MOINES --- Iowa will receive as much as 30% fewer doses of COVID-19 vaccines than previously expected.

The state public health department made the announcement Wednesday evening after other states had reported they, too, were told by the federal government to expect fewer doses of the vaccine than previously estimated.

No reason for the drop in doses was given in the news release.

Iowa initially expected 172,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines during the month of December, state officials said. A 30% reduction would drop that to just more than 120,000 doses.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The first doses of the vaccines are going to hospital workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities like nursing homes.

The state public health department said it is working to confirm the numbers and get additional details from the federal government, and will provide updates.

“It will take us some time to work through next steps and adjust our planning,” a department statement said.

A separate national report Wednesday said pharmacists have figured out a way to extract more doses out of vials of Pfizer’s vaccine, possibly expanding the national supply. The story was first reported by Politico.

A public health department spokeswoman said Wednesday night the department is sorting through both issues and will follow up with more information when it’s available.