Iowa survey: Stimulus check would make big difference in family finances

CEDAR FALLS — Iowans are anxiously awaiting the federal stimulus payments signed into law by President Donald Trump, according to results of a recently released statewide survey.

In the survey, conducted by researchiQ at the University of Northern Iowa, just over half of respondents reported that receiving an additional federal stimulus payment would make an important difference to their household’s finances. A total of 2,967 Iowa residents completed the survey, largely done online.

Of those, 51.4% said that the money would help them. That response shot up to 72.3% for those whose incomes put them below the federal poverty level and to 68.6% for people with higher, but still limited, incomes.

Following a delay after approval by Congress, Trump signed a bill containing the $600 per person relief checks Sunday but complained they should be increased to $2,000. The U.S. House voted Monday to boost the check amounts but the bill was blocked from immediate consideration by the Senate on Tuesday.