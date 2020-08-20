Iowa surpasses 1,000 COVID-related deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Iowa has passed an unfortunate milestone with its 1,000th death as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The milestone was reported in state public health data Wednesday morning, almost five months after the first death was recorded in the state.

Since that first death in Iowa, the state has averaged 6.7 new deaths reported per day, according to state public health data compiled by the Des Moines Bureau.

The deadliest days were May 22 and 24, when 19 Iowans died of COVID-related causes.

Iowa’s COVID deaths, hospitalizations and new cases all peaked in May then dropped through late June. But all of those trend lines have been steadily increasing in the two months since. New cases and hospital admissions have surged to near their previous peaks.

The state Wednesday said it has addressed a glitch in its reporting of test results. The Associated Press earlier this week reported that some test results among people who have been tested multiple times were mistakenly dated by their initial test.