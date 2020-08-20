Iowa surpasses 1,000 COVID-related deaths

DES MOINES — Iowa has passed an unfortunate milestone with its 1,000th death as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The milestone was reported in state public health data Wednesday morning, almost five months after the first death was recorded in the state.
Since that first death in Iowa, the state has averaged 6.7 new deaths reported per day, according to state public health data compiled by the Des Moines Bureau.
The deadliest days were May 22 and 24, when 19 Iowans died of COVID-related causes.
Iowa’s COVID deaths, hospitalizations and new cases all peaked in May then dropped through late June. But all of those trend lines have been steadily increasing in the two months since. New cases and hospital admissions have surged to near their previous peaks.
The state Wednesday said it has addressed a glitch in its reporting of test results. The Associated Press earlier this week reported that some test results among people who have been tested multiple times were mistakenly dated by their initial test.
A spokesman for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office said Wednesday that the data entry error is being fixed. With the adjustments, the overall rate of positive cases per total tests stayed the same at 9.4%, nearly 80% of counties will see a decrease in their current 14-day positivity rate, and the other 20% of counties will see an average increase of less than 1% in their 14-day positivity rate, according to the governor’s office.
While those are the official numbers and irrefutable trends in Iowa right now, political leaders from the state expressed varied views of what those numbers mean.
Iowa Democratic Party chairman Mark Smith issued a statement Wednesday that included a scathing rebuke of Republican leaders’ management of the pandemic nationally and in Iowa.
“This morning, we woke up to a state where over 1,000 of our neighbors and fellow Iowans have died from COVID-19. Every single person that passed away left behind loved ones, family members, and a community that will never be the same,” Smith said.
“It didn’t have to be this bad, but our leaders failed us on every level imaginable. Donald Trump refused to take coronavirus seriously, offer resources to states, or follow CDC guidance while Kim Reynolds blindly followed in lock-step with his chaotic mishandling and refused to stand up for Iowans. While other countries have COVID-19 under control, the U.S. still has surging cases across the country because of Trump and the GOP’s failed leadership. Iowans are tough, and we’ll get through the coronavirus pandemic together, but we deserve better from our leaders.”
Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann responded by accusing Democrats of using the deaths of Iowans for political gain. Kaufmann praised the testing program established by the state — in a $26 million contract with a Utah-based private health care company — and federal assistance in the form of medical equipment and financial aid for public health and business recovery.
“This attempt by the Iowa Democratic Party to score political points by using tragic deaths from this unprecedented pandemic is absolutely disgusting,” Kaufmann said in a statement. “President Trump and Gov. Reynolds have been steadfast in their commitment to keeping Iowans safe and healthy from Day 1 — acting quickly and decisively to save lives. … (They) have done an outstanding job getting necessary resources and leading Iowa through this crisis.”
