A Waterloo attorney has agreed to a 60-day suspension of his law license due to his mishandling of client funds.

According to the Iowa Supreme Court Attorney Disciplinary Board, attorney Wallace D. Parrish has admitted he failed to properly reconcile trust fund accounts while knowingly providing the Client Security Commission with false information indicating he was making the proper reconciliations.

According to the board, Parrish withdrew fees from client trust accounts before the fees were earned, failed to maintain a check register or client ledgers, did not regularly perform reconciliations of accounts, and did not retain bank statements.

Parrish acknowledged his trust account contained negative balances for five separate clients, the board said. He was not able to account for the negative balances, but ultimately “reimbursed the account when confronted with the negative balances by the Client Security Commission auditor,” the board stated.

A 2016 audit of his account had uncovered similar problems, the board said, adding that “unfortunately, Parrish did not learn from this, and his 2021 audit revealed some of the same outstanding checks and stale client accounts.”

As an aggravating factor in the disciplinary case, the board stated that Parrish “continuously delayed the investigation into his trust account practices,” noting the audit took almost a year to complete “directly as a result of Parrish’s lack of cooperation.”

The board also noted Parrish previously was handed three private admonitions, all of which involved “neglect of his responsibilities as an attorney and his mishandling of funds.”

Parrish consented to a 60-day suspension of his law license, which the Attorney Disciplinary Board agreed was warranted.

In recent months, several other Iowa attorneys have been sanctioned by the Iowa Supreme Court, including:

Patrick Ryan Anderson of Ames, who allegedly failed to keep clients’ funds separate from his personal and business funds and failed to maintain any of the financial records required by the state. According to the Attorney Disciplinary Board, Anderson also used his position as an attorney to fraudulently induce a client, Karen Schwickerath, to enter into business transactions and loan him approximately $600,000. Anderson then failed to repay the loan and returned to Schwickerath only $50,000 in the years that followed, the board found. After Schwickerath sued him, the board said, Anderson “persisted in his deceitful behavior by wrongfully diverting $147,284.62 in net proceeds from the sale of his real property — which were required to be paid to a court-appointed receiver — to pay off his own personal debts.” Anderson consented to a revocation of his law license.

Amanda May Demichelis of Chariton, who was given a public reprimand for failing to file in a timely fashion paperwork in a juvenile case and then providing false statements to the court in an effort to explain her actions.

Ted Engel of Des Moines, who was given a public reprimand for failing to properly reconcile client funds resulting in what the Attorney Disciplinary Board called “a very significant shortage in the trust account of $17,059.91.” Engel allegedly used other clients’ money to cover the shortage, placing all client funds at risk. Similar problems had been cited as the result of a 2017 audit, the board noted.