WATERLOO — Iowa love, a social enterprise founded in 2019 with a mission of “uniting the millions of folks who want to express their love for their home state while supporting Iowa small businesses, artisans, and nonprofits” is teaming up with Northeast Iowa Food Bank and Food Bank of Iowa.
A limited edition of “Iowa love” T-shirts (featuring a uniquely designed symbol — a script that simultaneously reads “Iowa” and “love,” depending on how you look at the design) will be available for sale at www.iowalove.org/products/hunger-action through Sept. 13 with 100% of net proceeds donated to the food bank partners.
“I was impressed when I read an article that the “Iowa love” T-shirt fundraised nearly $2,000 for free sack lunches for kids in Waterloo back in June, so I knew that (they) would make for a great partner for our Hunger Action Month efforts,” said Barb Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
September is “Hunger Action Month,” an initiative created to support Feeding America member food banks. Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization that links together a network of food banks, pantries and meal programs across the country. Northeast Iowa Food Bank and Food Bank of Iowa have initiatives planned throughout September to raise awareness of hunger and food insecurity within communities across the 70 Iowa counties they collectively serve.
The “Iowa love” T-shirt fundraiser is the only program bringing together Hunger Action Month efforts among multiple Iowa food banks, with 100% of net proceeds from the sale of the T-shirt. Accordingly, the average “Iowa love” T-shirt sold during the two-week partnership is estimated to result in 50 donated meals.
