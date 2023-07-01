DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has awarded $300 mini-grants to 30 participating sponsors for the purpose of purchasing local food as part of the Iowa Farm to Summer campaign, “Root for Radishes!”

The statewide effort promotes summer meal sites by celebrating local radishes as the raddest vegetable of the summer, according to a news release. With a focus on this familiar, readily available veggie, the goal is to increase participation of children at Iowa summer meal sites while also building market demand for local producers.

The Department received 51 applications from summer meal site sponsors, community partners and early childhood education providers. Participants are required to source local produce from area growers. In addition, participants are encouraged to share promotional materials and learning opportunities with children.

Examples of promotional ideas include growing radishes in a school garden and harvesting them with students, inviting a farmer to visit and sample farm-grown radishes or leading an outdoor demonstration that includes preparing a simple radish snack.

The locations include North Star Community in Waterloo and Angels Daycare in Evansdale. The list of 30 participating locations can be found online at iowaagriculture.gov/news.

This statewide program is part of a five-year campaign, with a different vegetable becoming the focus each summer. Future years are: Snap for Snap Peas, 2024; Crunch into Cucumbers, 2025; Kick it with Carrots, 2026; and Lettuce Eat Lettuce, 2027.

The program is funded by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship through the Specialty Crop Block Grant offered by the United States Department of Agriculture. Those interested in the program can learn more on the Iowa Farm to School and Early Coalition website.

Photos: Minnesota Vikings Youth Football Camp in Waterloo Vikings of Tomorrow 1 Vikings of Tomorrow 2 Vikings of Tomorrow 3 Vikings of Tomorrow 4 Vikings of Tomorrow 5 Vikings of Tomorrow 6 Vikings of Tomorrow 7 Vikings of Tomorrow 8 Vikings of Tomorrow 9 Vikings of Tomorrow 10 Vikings of Tomorrow 11