NASHUA — Mehari Tekeste, Iowa State University associate professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering, and Donald Lewis, ISU professor emeritus and entomologist, will speak Wednesday at the annual meeting of the Northeast Iowa Agricultural Experimental Association at the Borlaug Learning Center on the ISU Northeast Research Farm, 3327 290th St.

The program starts at 9:30 a.m. From 10 a.m. to noon will be the key presentations by Tekeste and Lewis.

Tekeste will focus on measurement and modeling of soil compaction from heavy equipment, and its impact on crop growth and crop yield. Lewis will discuss the current trend of monarch butterfly populations and the habitats that help them survive. In addition, Lewis will touch on insecticide usage.

Following lunch, Ken Pecinovsky, farm superintendent, will review 2022 research trial results at the Northeast Research Farm and discuss future research plans. The NEIAEA board of directors will then meet.

For more information about the event, call Terry Basol at (641) 426-6801.

